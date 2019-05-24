Obama judge who ruled in Maxine Water’s favor looks corrupt

Obama judge, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos ruled on Wednesday that the subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Capital One have “a legitimate legislative purpose,” and that Trump was unlikely to prevail in a lawsuit to quash the requests.

Ramos ruled that the banks must respond to Maxine Waters subpoenas.

Federal election records show that, when he was a partner at the law firm Day Pitney LLP and before he was appointed to the bench in 2011, Ramos sent $350 to Connecticut Democrat Rep. Jim Himes from 2007 to 2008, as well as $500 to elect New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez in 2010.

Himes sits on both the Intelligence and Financial Services Committees, while Velazquez sits on Financial Services.

Ramos could have recused himself but he wasn’t about to give up this opportunity for his extremist, leftist buddies, Himes and Velazquez.

