Obama Kept Illegal Border Kids in Foil in Cages

The media continues to bash President Trump and the DHS chief Kristjen Nielsen for separating children and alleged parents.
What no one will discuss is Barack Obama’s role or even George Bush’s. This law was passed under Bush and passed by Congress.
The children are separated when the parents are arrested.
Obama kept them in cages and wrapped them in foil.
The policy of prosecuting immigrants for crossing the border illegally has been in place for multiple administrations. The Obama administration prosecuted half a million illegal immigrants and similarly separated families in the process. So did the Bush administration the Daily Caller reported.
As the Daily Caller previously reported, “Obama administration prosecuted nearly 500,000 illegal immigrants between FY 2010-FY2016. They referred 1/5 of illegals for prosecution, which often resulted in family separations.”
If the borders are opened, we will be on “The Road to Serfdom.” F. A. Hayek.
Absolutely despicable that they’re laying Obama’s sins and President Trump’s feet.
Dear S Noble; Hello. I offer a compliment to you for your accurate representation of stories regularly distorted thru a lens of Progressivism.good job.I received notification for this article as I am performing due diligence on background and underlying agenda’s which this current illegal alien melodrama is a symptom .I share this bullet-point type list for convenience. As these individual events appear insignificant \, when connected reveal a larger plan of agenda:Richard Coudenhove Khalergi,”Practical Idealism”,Pan Europa and Eurafrica ,Architect of E.U. Multiculturalism. Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965, enacted June 30, 1968 AKA-Hart-Celler Act. Canceled Emergency Quota act of 1921. Kennedy (D) Mass. 1965 Immigration Bill,
Reece-Cox,Tax-Exempt Foundation Investigation,ford foundation-CIA, North American Union- NAU,
Security Prosperity Partnership(SPP),Immigration Invasion,Khalergi- USA.=NWO,world Government.The Global Minions and their Masters will not cease. This Stratagem will continue to play out.Would you consider
including one or more or these points of obscurity to the relevant stories as they apply.”My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge” Sincerely,J.Wales
Obama was despicable in many ways, of course. But is that foil or is it mylar?