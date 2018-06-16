Obama Knew, He Lied About HRC’s Personal Server

Barack Obama lied more than once knowing about Hillary Clinton’s personal server. He not only knew, he communicated with her on it, using a pseudonym.

In March 2015, when the Clinton email scandal was first breaking, CBS White House correspondent Bill Plante asked Obama about his knowledge of the matter:

Plante: Mr. President, when did you first learn that Hillary Clinton used an email system outside the U.S. government for official business while she was secretary of state?

Obama: The same time everybody else learned it through news reports.

Sean Davis, at The Federalist, saw the footnotes showing Obama’s involvement.

“FBI analysts and Prosecutor 2 told us that former President Barack Obama was one of the 13 individuals with whom Clinton had direct contact using her clintonemail.com account,” the report says in a footnote on page 89. “Obama, like other high-level government officials, used a pseudonym for his username on his official government email account.”