Obama Peeps were ‘bothered’ by disrespectful treatment of Baghdadi AD

When Obama’s people go on TV to bad-mouth a successful operation immediately after the President makes the announcement, should we consider that partisan to some degree? Take the two who showed up on Face the Nation this morning, who were bothered by the disrespect towards Baghdadi after death (AD).

About terrorist Bakr al-Baghdadi’s death, Trump told the media Sunday, “He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming,” Trump said. “The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, panic, and dread – terrified of the American Forces bearing down,” and he died “like a dog.”

Baghdadi was a coward in the end. Shouldn’t people know that, especially those who would join up without really understanding what they are getting into?

A NAVY ADMIRAL WHO IS WORRIED HE’S ‘PILING ON’

James Winnefeld, a Navy Admiral and political appointee, who served as Barack Obama’s Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday morning and said he was worried about Trump’s “piling on” humiliation of ISIS and Baghdadi.

“If you look back at the bin Laden raid, we treated his body with respect that is due under Islam,” he said.

Did Kayla Muller get treated with respect? How about James Foley? Did Steven Sotloff get treated with respect? How about the Egyptian Coptic Christians or the Jordanian pilot who was put in a cage and set on fire? What have they done to earn respect with their fake adoration of God no less? Worse than that, did it help to be so respectful?

The important question is how ISIS views all this. Do they respect catering to them and their fake religious motives or do they respect strength?

Admiral James Winnefeld tells @margbrennan that he’s worried about Trump’s “piling on” by describing al-Baghdadi as a “dog.” Says it sends a signal to followers “that could cause them to lash out possibly more harshly in the wake.” pic.twitter.com/L6y7a17bm0 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 27, 2019

ANOTHER BUREAUCRAT SPEAKS

Michael Morell, an Obama CIA deputy, was “bothered” and doesn’t want to upset these monsters, failing to understand that they probably respond to strength, not cowering. They are not religious, they’re frauds. Why pretend they are anything else? Am I wrong?

I believe trashing the President like this feeds ISIS. Not calling them out when they are cowards makes us look weak in confronting them.

.@MichaelJMorell says he was “bothered” by @realdonaldtrump ‘s vivid detail about the killing of al-Baghdadi during his White House announcement. pic.twitter.com/Jn6roKUQ3X — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 27, 2019

THIS IS DISRESPECT THAT BOTHERS ME