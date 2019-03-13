Obama People, Advertisers Torch Tucker Carlson and Jeanine Pirro

There was a Media Matters protest outside Fox News today that included a former Obama spokesperson and a former Obama speechwriter.
The Brock-Podesta-Soros Media Matters pawns itself off as a nonprofit and we subsidize them. They are clearly nothing more than a Fox and Republican attack machine. They are an arm of the far-left Democrat Party.
Tucker addressed that illegality last night on his show.
On the podcast “Pod Save America,” former Obama spokesperson Tommy Vietor, as well as former Obama speechwriters Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett, encouraged listeners to attend the protest.
“They’re having a protest outside of Fox News headquarters on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in New York because Fox is having an emergency meeting with their advertisers,” said Vietor. “So if you want to send a message, and you want people to actually care there, let the advertisers know because that’s the only reason the Bill O’Reilly’s and the Laura [Ingrahams] and the other people actually get punished.”
Want to make your voice heard about Tucker Carlson? There is a protest outside of Fox News HQ on Wednesday at 11am ET – when Fox is having a meeting with their advertisers.
More info: https://t.co/zoyoZL6frI pic.twitter.com/PUBaupzUCl
Here are the commie protesters including Obama allies:
FOX NEWS UNDER SIEGE: Protesters are outside Fox News headquarters in New York to condemn a series of offensive remarks by hosts Tucker Carlson and Jeanine Pirro. The protests are taking place just as Fox News welcomes its top advertisers for a major sales https://t.co/gLtJO8uQqK
The advertisers are bolting:
Multiple advertisers have reportedly said they will pull their ads from Fox News shows hosted by Jeanine Pirro and Tucker Carlson in the wake of inflammatory comments made by each of the hosts.
At least three advertisers have pulled ads from Pirro’s show since she suggested during a segment on “Justice with Judge Jeanine” last Saturday that Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) Islamic beliefs put her at odds with the Constitution, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Two companies, @Allergan and @GreatCallInc told me they will no longer advertise on @JudgeJeanine after her Islamophobic comments. @novonordisk also said it is re-evaluating. https://t.co/fJkXimCJQw
The Fox hosts’ crimes:
“Think about it: Omar wears a hijab,” Pirro said during her opening monologue on Saturday night. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”
It wasn’t only about that and she doesn’t think Omar is unAmerican because she wears a hijab. She asked if the hijab is a symbol in her specific case. She asked that because Omar’s wearing it into Congress and she’s an anti-Semitic, terrorist and dictator-loving nutjob.
As for Tucker, he made comments over a decade ago on the Howard Stern satellite to a shock jock that the left has deemed unforgivable and enough to get him thrown off the air.
It’s a purely political hatchet job.
On his show last night and in an op-ed today, Tucker said:
Ever notice how certain people have started to disappear? Not vagrants or runaways, the usual missing persons. But fairly prominent, well-educated people with dissenting political opinions. One day you’re watching or reading them online. The next time you check, they’re gone. You can’t find their videos. They’re not showing up in your Facebook feed. Suddenly you can’t buy their books on Amazon.
You Google them to find out what happened and discover they’ve been banned. They’re being called dangerous extremists, bigots and Nazis. For the public good, they’ve been shut down. Disappeared.
You’re a little surprised to hear this. They didn’t seem evil or radical to you. They were just free thinkers, saying something a little different from the party line on CNN. You don’t complain about it, though. You don’t want anyone to know you were watching forbidden videos. There’s a penalty for that.
This is what an authoritarian society looks like. It’s a place where the group in charge will tolerate no criticism at all. That’s what we’re becoming.
It was only a matter of time before they came for Fox News. Of the top dozen news networks in the United States, only Fox has an alternative view. The other channels speak with one voice. They are united on every issue, every time. They’re in almost perfect sync with the priorities of the Democratic Party.
Fox News stands apart. The opinion shows on this channel have another perspective. You might consider that valuable diversity, something different in a sea of sameness. The left does not think that. They would like Fox News shut down tomorrow. The other news channels agree. They would like that too. They are trying to do it now.
He also mentioned the illegalities involved.
Any sponsor who pulls their ads are fair game for buyer boycotts. So, fox news please publish the names of those companies that pull out and we’ll add them to dick’s sports and ihop for boycott. there’s others and there is a running list needing to be boycotted. Wouldn’t be surprised if dick’s went out of business.
Joseph l Boggs: My thoughts, exactly! FOX is the ONLY channel I watch because they treat viewers like the free thinkers we are, instead of trying to pound their one-sided view points on us. I’ll be watching for the list of companies, as well, & will give copies to all friends & family. I refuse to do business with anyone who disrespects my right to more than one opinion!
authoritarian state……oh ya……we are fast becoming just that. Our Republic is soon to disappear, UNLESS we the people, we the center to right, conservative and faith based had better get busy and QUICK
