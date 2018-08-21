Obama Praised South African President Who Is Stealing Farm Land from Whites

Potential genocide looms over South Africa and the nation’s President has begun to steal farmland. It’s a good time to remember that in early August, Barack Obama went to the country and praised the land grabbing racist President Cyril Ramaphosa.

STEALING LAND FOR ONE-TENTH OF ITS VALUE

The South African government has begun to seize white-owned farmland. He reportedly filed legal papers to expropriate two farms for one-tenth of their estimated value.

The filings, involving two game farms in the northern province of Limpopo, come as the African National Congress government is seeking to amend the country’s constitution to allow outright seizures of land with no compensation.

The ANC’s leader also has recently argued that pure expropriation is allowed anyway now “in the public interest.”

The Akkerland Boerdery wants $200 million for the farm but the government wants to give them $20 million. What makes the case unique is the owners were not given the opportunity to dispute the claim in court as the law requires.

The seizures are part of a broad program of land redistribution and reparations that the post-Apartheid government claims they are entitled to have.

OBAMA PRAISED THE RACIST LAND GRABBING THUG

In early August, Tucker Carlson discussed Barack Obama’s visit to South Africa and what he said when he was there.

Tucker said, Obama began his remarks by thanking South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for, quote, “Inspiring great hope in this country.”

Now if you’ve been following what’s going on in South Africa you might be shocked by that because it turns out South African President Ramaphosa recently declared that he would change the South African constitution and he will do it for the explicit purpose of persecuting a racial minority, seizing their land without compensation not because they committed a specific crime but because they are the wrong color…

…Thanks to policies like this many South Africans have already been murdered in race killings and many more are fleeing the country for their lives. It’s not covered here but it’s covered in the rest of the world and it’s real.

THE DOCUMENTARY OF WHITE GENOCIDE IN SOUTH AFRICA

Whites are already being killed by the Communists.