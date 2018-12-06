Obama Used 310 Million Taxpayer Dollars for Illegals’ Legal Fees

An investigation by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) has revealed that the Obama-era U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in apparent violation of federal immigration law, awarded multiple high-value contracts, worth over $310 million, to a single nonprofit group in 2015 and 2016.

All of these contracts were awarded for the purpose of providing legal representation to unaccompanied alien children (UACs). A significant number of the so-called youth were tied to MS-13.

The money was sent to the Vera Institute of Justice (Vera), a nonprofit group that provides immigrants with access to legal services. One of the former directors, Christopher Stone, also served as president of George Soros’ Open Society Foundations from 2012-2017.

That is just to give you an idea of how corrupt this is.

The Vera Institute is very far-left. Soros’s operatives also get USAID to promote caravans and illegal immigration in general.

VERA IS A SOROS PAL

We reported this in November, 2017 when LawNewz published the information.

LawNewz reports that “any and all” illegal aliens who are detained and facing deportation will get a free attorney in major metropolitan cities. That has to include gang members and traffickers – it’s “any and all”.

We can thank The Vera Institute of Justice for that. They recently launched their Safety and Fairness for Everyone–or “SAFE” Cities Network campaign. They are a 501(c) and they get plenty of government grants.

The Institute also receives generous donations from the Soros Open Society Foundations.

Vera wants to see more favorable outcomes for the illegals.

SAFE Cities Network members come from 11 politically, economically, and ethnically diverse jurisdictions that are united in their commitment to the belief that, regardless of whether an immigrant will ultimately stay in the U.S. or leave, a crucial way to keep our communities safe is to ensure legal representation for those whose future depends on it.

Some of the inaugural cities, counties and communities involved in the SAFE Cities Network campaign are: (1) Atlanta, Georgia; (2) Austin, Texas; (3) Baltimore, Maryland; (4) Chicago, Illinois; (5) Columbus, Ohio; (6) Dane County, Wisconsin; (7) Oakland-Alameda County, California; (8) Prince George’s County, Maryland; (9) Sacramento, California; (10) San Antonio, Texas; and (11) Santa Ana, California.