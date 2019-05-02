Obamas Cheer College Signing, Run Up Big Loans, Day!

The curriculum in universities has become indoctrination studies, politicized in too many fields in too many schools. The new college experience reflects the communist concept of social justice. The courses are often taught by communist and socialist professors. From there, students often go home with huge loans to live with their parents and work a dead end job.

Not everyone agrees with us. Many, already infused with the ideology, think it’s a wonderful time to live in the USA.

The dangerous duo, Michelle and Barack, are putting out a nasty Netflix documentary of the President, because, for them, it’s propaganda all the time.

In the clip below, Michelle congratulates the incoming Freshmen, claiming, “it’s the best thing you can do for yourself and your future.”

Today, that’s not necessarily true. Sorry, but we can’t enjoy it with you. Liberals and Leftists are destroying education.

Happy #CollegeSigningDay, everybody! I’m proud of every student out there who’s taking the next step in their education. It’s the best thing you can do for yourself and your future. https://t.co/SZQaUG2Zze — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 1, 2019

Not everyone thinks college is still a great experience.

Hey Barry, how do we ensure that they can pay back their loans? You still got that #MagicWand? We need it now more than ever after. I wonder why so many loans were given without business plans. Gotta love big government. — 29er (@mtnbke) May 2, 2019

These kids will be taught useless crap from liberal, communist & socialist professors. In 4yrs they’ll graduate only to live @ home w/parents where they’ll struggle to pay HUGE college loan while searching for a job that will likely b given to a foreigner. You started this mess! — Dennis Michael Lynch (@realDennisLynch) May 2, 2019

Hmmm… I missed the memo about living with mom and dad and not getting a job. #CumLaude #KickAssJob #SuccessfulSingleWoman — Angel Says So 😇 (@LoromAngel) May 2, 2019