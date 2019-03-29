Obama’s Proud of Socialist Rashida Who Wants to Impeach the ‘M*F*er’

Rashida Tlaib, the socialist who wants to impeach the “m*****f***er” President Trump has a big fan in fellow Marxist, Barack Obama. She said he told her, “I am proud of you.”

Tlaib is an anti-Semitic Socialist. She is currently working with Ireland officials to block Israeli goods as part of the anti-Semitic, anti-Israel BDS movement.

She supports the Green New Deal, free healthcare for all, abolishing ICE, open borders, destroying the NRA, you name it. She’s hard-left.

The angry leftist put out an impeachment resolution and has called for a commission to study the impeachment of the President.

.@BarackObama met with us new members of Congress and we had a thoughtful discussion about serving our country. The best part was when he looked straight at me and said, “I’m proud of you.” pic.twitter.com/cPDOth0B5i — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 28, 2019

HER M******F***ER MOMENT

She attended a Marxist MoveOn celebration the end of January. As the spokesperson for the new, more hardcore leftist Democrat Party, Tlaib received hoots and hollers when she repeated what she told her son.

“Bullies don’t win, baby…,” she said, “we’re going to go in and impeach the motherf***er.”

Lovely.

The vulgarian of the hard-left is who the Democrat Party is today. It wouldn’t matter who represented Republicans. The goal is to eradicate the entire party.

The Democrat Party recruited a large number of women who won, and they are all far-left, every last one of them.