Obama’s wingman Eric Holder smears AG Barr, calls him “unfit”

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, the Fast & Furious culprit, believes William Barr is “unfit” to serve as the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

He wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that recent controversial comments by his successor “have been fundamentally inconsistent with his duty to the Constitution.”

His comments are nothing more than a deep state resistance to reverting the power of government back to the people. He will demean any originalist, which Barr is.

UNFIT YOU SAY?

It was Holder’s DOJ that gave thousands of guns to narco-terrorists who killed hundreds, and HE has serious thoughts about Bill Barr.

This is as the Democrats are trying to unconstitutionally impeach the President and have weaponized the DOJ/FBI. We know this is true from the FISA abuse report and Attorney General Bill Barr’s recent statements.

The so-called Russia-Trump probe found nothing actionable and the so-called unbiased investigators spoke with Hillary Clinton and the Russians themselves, but no one on the Trump campaign. Bill Barr should question this and has.

Obama’s wingman claimed Barr made “a series of public statements and … actions that are so plainly ideological, so nakedly partisan and so deeply inappropriate” for an attorney general to make.

The fact is Barr pointed to serious “errors” in the FISA abuse report made by agents who knew better.

The man who pardoned dangerous FALN terrorists and a criminal said, “(It) was infuriating to watch him publicly undermine an independent inspector general report — based on an exhaustive review of the FBI’s conduct — using partisan talking points bearing no resemblance to the facts his own department has uncovered,” he wrote.

Holder is truly all wet here. Barr did not undermine the report. The Inspector-General was not charged with finding the origins and did not have all the information, as the Attorney General said. Barr complimented the IG but took issue with his comments about the origin of the Russia-Trump probe. So what?

THE RESISTANCE FIGHTS BACK

He was angry about Barr’s comments against the Resistance of which Holder is a leader. Attorney General Barr harshly criticized the Resistance at The Federalist Society conference.

Tough!

“To me, his attempts to vilify the President’s critics sounded more like the tactics of an unscrupulous criminal defense lawyer than a U.S. attorney general,” Holder wrote, adding that in his comments, Barr “exposed himself as a partisan actor, not an impartial law enforcement official.”

That is ironic after Republicans and Libertarians were forced to listen to eight years of Marxist social justice blather from both Barack Obama and him.

“Virtually since the moment he took office, though, Barr’s words and actions have been fundamentally inconsistent with his duty to the Constitution,” Holder wrote. “Which is why I now fear that his conduct — running political interference for an increasingly lawless president — will wreak lasting damage.”

HOLDER LOVES THE CONSTITUTION, WHO KNEW?

Eric Holder, leader of the Resistance, is one of those who doesn’t give a hoot about the “old piece of paper” but suddenly found his love of the Constitution.

Give me a break. He tries to subvert is every chance he gets with endless lawsuits.

Eric Holder is the one who tried to put an innocent police officer is prison after he was attacked by Michael Brown. He actually voiced his desire to change the law so they could lower the bar and convict the officer who shot Brown. He bemoaned needing evidence.

Both Barack Obama and Eric Holder race-baited endlessly during the Ferguson riots, probably to help get Obama re-elected. It was likely a get out the vote effort.

They wanted to nationalize all the police based on Ferguson. If you want to talk partisanship and ideological, Holder fits the bill.

RESPONSES FROM TWITTER

As Attorney General, Eric Holder was Obama’s self-proclaimed “wingman.” Holder lied to Congress. He obstructed Congress over Fast&Furious scandal & later lost in court. 17 Democrats helped make him the 1st AG held in contempt of Congress. Holder criticizing Barr is laughable — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) December 12, 2019

Maybe Eric Holder can teach Barr the ethics of how to push through the pardon of an absconded felon as a pay off to his rich wife who writes checks to Democrat politicians Or how to cover up a program where Feds forced gun sellers to put weapons in hands of Mexican drug cartels https://t.co/NxEnFJOOui — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 12, 2019

Eric Holder’s Justice Department conspired with Lous Lerner’s IRS to try to jail Obama’s political opponents. https://t.co/iIxYXT6Fjw — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 12, 2019

Talk about projection … from the guy voted in contempt of Congress https://t.co/CUPigMCIyL — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) December 12, 2019