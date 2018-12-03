Ocommie-Cortez Talks Death Panels, Revisits Her Moon Landings

Alexandria Ocommie-Cortez thinks private health insurance has ‘death panels’. She explained her dimwitted view to Jim Hanson, president of the Security Studies Group. Also, this weekend, she tried to outsmart former Gov. Mike Huckabee over moon landings, and she wished Jewish people well, the same people she thinks occupy Palestine.

She is trying to be clever, like when she compared her election to the moon landing and then later tried to say she didn’t.

THE GREEN MOON LANDING

The Commie It Girl supports a Green New Deal which would eliminate fossil fuels in ten years because she thinks the climate change catastrophe comes in 12 years. The space cadet thinks success will be like landing on the moon. It’s the moon yet again!

A Green New Deal will take a level of ambition + innovation on the scale of the moon landing. We’ve been done it before, and can do it again. Leave the false statements to Sarah Huckabee. She’s much better at it. Also, you haven’t been a Governor of any state for 10+ years now. https://t.co/R7q5CkMw8Y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 3, 2018

SHE THINKS PRIVATE HEALTH INSURANCE HAS DEATH PANELS

The phrase “death panels” was coined by Sarah Palin in 2009 to describe the inevitable rationing of the unaccountable government-run health care. She applied it to Obamacare which used the Ezekiel Emanuel approach to caring for the sick. He used the values system approach. If you’re too sick, too old (over 55), or too young (under 10), you have less value, therefore, you will be rationed out of care and guided on how to die.

On Sunday, the daft commie/socialist tweeted:

“Actually, we have for-profit “death panels” now: they are companies + boards saying you’re on your own bc they won’t cover a critical procedure or medicine. It’s not true of course.

Maybe if the GOP stopped hiding behind this “socialist” rock they love to throw, they’d actually engage on-issue for once.”

Actually, we have for-profit “death panels” now: they are companies + boards saying you’re on your own bc they won’t cover a critical procedure or medicine. Maybe if the GOP stopped hiding behind this “socialist” rock they love to throw, they’d actually engage on-issue for once. https://t.co/4P2TrflkFX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 2, 2018

THEN SHE GOT TO THE JEWS, HER BELOVED JEWS

Earlier in November, Ocasio-Cortez compared the caravan of Central American migrants attempting to enter the country illegally to Jews who fled the Holocaust.

So, the latest is her best wishes for Hanukkah, even though she has called Israel an apartheid state that is abusing Palestinians. It was not so much well wishes as a tricky way to insult the President. She linked to a Trump-hating rabbi.

Hanukkah Sameach to our loved Jewish families + neighbors in the Bronx, Queens and across the country! May our hearts fill up with light, hope, and strength over the next eight days. And thank you, Rabbi Ruttenberg, for this beautiful reminder. https://t.co/lZoVKXmW4p — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 2, 2018

She is just another phony leftist politician who used Hanukkah to smear the President.

The tweet from Ruttenberg, in fact, was the last in a long thread that drew an absurd comparison between the ruler of the Seleucid Empire, Antiochus IV Epiphanes, and Trump. In the Hanukkah story, the Maccabees revolted against this ruler who oppressed the Jews.

Obama repressed Jews in Israel. Trump, on the other hand, is a big supporter of the Jewish people.

In an interview on ‘Firing Line’, she glibly referred to the ‘occupation of Palestine’, calling it an “increasing crisis of humanitarian concern.”

When asked what she meant by, “the occupation of Palestine”, she hesitated awkwardly and then said she meant the increased settlements. She was clearly struggling to say something substantive as she bumbled along. She gave up and laughed, saying “I am not the expert on this…geopolitical issues.”

Indeed!

She sounded like she just learned the term, “geopolitical issues”. She is no expert by her own admission. And she has a clear and potentially dangerous opinion just the same.

Remember when Democrats were the staunch supporters of Israel?