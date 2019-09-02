Odessa Gunman didn’t go through a background check for the gun he used

The Odessa gunman, who had a criminal record, once failed a background check and didn’t go through a background check for the gun he used, according to Texas Governor Abbott.

That’s what needs to be addressed if possible. Many of these mass shootings are with guns obtained illegally, starting with Sandy Hook.

Governor Abbott tweeted, “Not only did the Odessa gunman have a criminal history…” Abbott tweeted Monday, “he also previously failed a gun purchase background check in Texas.”

The 36-year-old, who was shot and killed by police after his shooting rampage Saturday following a routine traffic stop, “didn’t go thru a background check for the gun he used in Odessa,” Abbott added.

How did he obtain the gun? This sounds illegal.

Not only did the Odessa gunman have a criminal history… …he also previously failed a gun purchase background check in Texas… …& he didn’t go thru a background check for the gun he used in Odessa. We must keep guns out of criminals’ hands. https://t.co/vgrqcHtBtF — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 2, 2019

The rifle he used does not appear to be an AR. The most the media will say is it’s an AR-style rifle. What does that mean?

A reporter caught the killer on video right before he shot two men in an alleyway.

BREAKING: New surveillance video I just obtained shows alleged gunman, Seth Ator, driving a stolen mail truck Saturday. He ended up shooting 2 people in an alley nearby, before continueing his killing spree. 7 people died, more than 20 injured. #Odessa pic.twitter.com/mY2a42KYo4 — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) September 2, 2019

CAN’T WE HAVE A CIVIL CONVERSATION? THE ANSWER IS ‘NO!’

Second Amendment advocate Dana Loesch was on Fox News this morning encouraging a real conversation about why these mass shootings are taken place and looking at all the reasons.

Yesterday, she did have a brief conversation with ‘Ellen’ producer Andy Lassner.

As soon as the far-left Vox ‘reporter’ got involved, the entire thread devolved into name-calling by the left and right. The leftist started it and it was over.

DEMOCRAT LEFT PILES ON

Eric Swalwell responded with an absurd lie. He compared Second Amendment supporters to the Red Chinese attacking the Hong Kong protesters who support our Constitution and freedom. Their guns were taken away by fiat and now they are easily victimized by Beijing.

You want our children to be free from senseless shootings? Show up like this. #EnoughIsEnough https://t.co/Bl8LIK7CxT — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 1, 2019

The goofy Irishman Beto once again promised to confiscate guns if elected president. He’s trying to ‘F-bomb’ his way to the White House.

Thoughts and prayers have done nothing to stop the epidemic of gun violence. Yes, this is fucked up; and if we don’t call it out for what it is, we will continue to have this bloodshed in America. pic.twitter.com/Z4jgzpz6Ur — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 1, 2019

He’s selling “F’d-Up” tee shirts.

We don’t know how many have been killed. We don’t know the motivation. But here’s what we do know: This is fucked up. pic.twitter.com/NRvyPfUjiM — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 1, 2019

Kamala Harris plans to ban and fiat her way into gutting the Second Amendment. If the Congress won’t legislate according to her plan, she promised to do it by fiat. Elizabeth Warren has basically the same plan using dishonest statistics and lies about the definition of an assault weapon. Both will implement the plan by fiat as dictators do. Both want to persecute and destroy gun manufacturers and gun dealers for crimes committed with their weapons.

Bernie Sanders is saying the same thing.

Biden will ban assault weapons which he didn’t bother to define. He won’t compromise or negotiate with the President.