Officer shot nine times to be sued by gunman’s family (Video)

Casper police officer faces a lawsuit from the family of a gunman who shot him nine times. He is medically retired but can’t move on with his life after he almost died because of this lawsuit hanging over him.

Officer Carlson told Blue Lives Matter that he was shot nine times by 38-year-old David Wolosin on May 6, 2018.

“One to my right shin, one through my right knee, one that is still in my left knee, and one to the pelvis,” he detailed.

Another shot from Wolosin disabled the officer’s gun.

Officer Carlson answered a call to a vacant dirt lot where a man was allowing children to drive a motor vehicle, one as young as three. Another officer was already on the scene.

The man, David Wolosin, 38 years of age, calls himself a Sovereign and does not recognize the authority of the government and instead of speaking with the officers, he made a phone call.

He moved towards the back of his car and began firing at the officers. Officer Carlson crawled to safety behind Wolosin’s vehicle. They returned fire.

Wolosin was fatally shot but the children were safe inside.

Watch the Dashcam Footage

At about 3:28, the action begins:

WITH TRAGIC INJURIES, HE’S NOW BEING SUED

Carlson was rushed to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries.” His heart stopped five times. The retired officer now lives with extreme medical problems. He had to retire because he couldn’t even perform light-duty tasks.

Mr. Carlson has nerve damage from his left nipple to his left kneecap and foot drop. His nerves in his leg are destroyed and he wears a brace. He suffered cardiac damage.

“My heart is suffocating because it has so much scar damage from doing internal CPR on me,” Carlson told Blue Lives Matter.

Since the shooting, the damage to his pelvic area is keeping him and his wife from having children. He has a young son from a former marriage.

The family of David Wolosin intends to sue the city, the police department, and the police officers for the distress the children suffered.

How people can distort the responsibility for this is quite stunning.

They have a year to sue and Officer Carlson, who harbors no ill will, only wants to go on with his life and can’t.

