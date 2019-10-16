Oh Horrors, Andrew Cuomo Used the ‘NW’ Word in Context

I don’t like Andrew Cuomo, at all, but railing against him for his use of the ‘NW’ word is ridiculous! The media and the hard-left were infuriated with him for using the word niggerwop in context.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was doing a live radio interview when he said the ‘n-w word’ in reference to a New York Times op-ed on Saturday about the racist treatment of Italian Americans in the past:

“They used the expression that southern Italians were called…I believe they said Southern Italians, Sicilians, I’m half-Sicilian…were called, quote, unquote…pardon my language, but I’m just quoting ‘The Times’… n***erwops, N-word-wops, as a derogatory.

“When I said that wop was a derogatory comment, that’s when ‘The Times’ union told me, ‘No, you should look at Wikipedia. Wop really meant a dandy. I’m sure that’s what they were saying to me back in Queens, You’re a dandy,’ when they looked at me with scorn and gave me a hand gesture and called me a wop. So that’s ‘The New York Times.’”

He made a great point and something I finally agreed with. This is getting ridiculous. Picking on people for words no matter the context is unacceptable in a country that allegedly has free speech.

Listen: