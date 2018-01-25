Oh Look, Secret Photo of Obama with Anti-Semitic, Anti-White, Anti-America Farrakhan

A new photo has emerged with a smiling Barack Obama and anti-Semitic, anti-white Louis Farrakhan. There isn’t a radical that Barack Obama didn’t like. The photo, taken by journalist Askia Muhammed, was kept hidden to protect Barack Obama.

Journalist Askia Muhammed: “But after the nomination was secured and all the way up until the inauguration; then for eight years after he was President, it was kept under cover.”

It wouldn’t have mattered although the journalist thought so. People didn’t seem to mind Barack Obama’s communist grandfather, his communist mentor Frank Marshall Davis, his communist-terrorist ally Bill Ayers, his Liberation theologist Rev. Wright, or any of the other radical associations.

The photo that never saw the light of day: Obama with Farrakhan in 2005 https://t.co/nUrPbYVy0q pic.twitter.com/MrjqRdJy9G — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) January 25, 2018

Daily Caller reported: The photo was first published last week by the Trice Edney News Wire, a “provocative, empowering, unapologetically Black” wire news service that interviewed Muhammad. The veteran journalist told the news service that he “gave the picture up at the time and basically swore secrecy” to protect Obama.

“But after the nomination was secured and all the way up until the inauguration; then for eight years after he was President, it was kept under cover,” he said, referencing keeping the photo under wraps to protect Obama’s career. “It absolutely would have made a difference.”

Farrakhan hates America. He has a lot in common with Obama’s mentor Rev. Wright of “God damn America fame” and “America, your chickens are coming home to roost.”

“America is not as good as Russia,” the minister of hate railed to his congregation. America is the “most rotten nation on earth” and that’s why we are “No. 1” on God’s list “to be destroyed”, Farrakhan continued. He yelled this on high to resounding cheers and a standing ovation.

America: You are the most rotten nation on the Earth. That is why God has come, and you are No. 1 on His list to be destroyed. pic.twitter.com/sqK6lHvtO0 — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 7, 2017

Farrakhan’s a preacher of hate.

“When you are willing and not afraid anymore to pay the price for freedom — don’t let this white man tell you that violence is wrong,” Farrakhan said. “Every damn thing that he got, he got it by being violent — killing people, raping and robbing and murdering. He’s doing it as we speak, and then he has the nerve to come and tell us that violence and hatred won’t get it. Don’t buy that!”

Speaking about white people as one entity, Farrakhan proclaimed, “He is worthy to be hated.” He also claimed that “God hates,” and man is no better than God.

Are you truly ready to pay the price for freedom? pic.twitter.com/5xS2trn7mw — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) July 7, 2016

Hillary Clinton criticized Obama for not disavowing Farrakhan during the campaign.

Barack responded. “I obviously can’t censor him, but it is not support that I sought,” Obama said. “And we’re not doing anything, I assure you, formally or informally with Minister Farrakhan.” Obama added: “I can’t say to somebody that he can’t say that he thinks I’m a good guy.”

That always seemed odd.