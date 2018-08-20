Oh No, NY Times! McGahn Just Blew Apart Your Entire Fake News Article

The New York Times Trump-haters, Maggie Haberman and Michael Schmidt, wrote a hit piece about White House Counsel Don McGahn’s 30 hours of testimony with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. They implied and strongly suggested that McGahn sold out the President and they added that he did it to protect himself from the President.

It wasn’t until the end of the article that the authors admitted McGahn said he “never saw Mr. Trump go beyond his legal authorities.”

They look like buffoons right now. Mr. McGahn’s lawyers said he did not incriminate Trump and he never saw Trump commit a crime. As news comes out about Mr. McGahn’s statements, CNN is dishonestly reporting Trump is “agitated” and the Trump-McGahn relationship is “already-fraught”.

“He does not incriminate Trump” :

McGahn lawyer assures President’s lawyers he never saw Trump commit a crime, never implicated him w Mueller. Me and @PostRoz @jdawsey1 https://t.co/yz2RdOlWyK — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) August 20, 2018

THE MEDIA IS REPORTING THE TRUTH

The WashingtonPost is reporting “White House counsel Donald McGahn does not believe that he implicated President Trump in any legal wrongdoing”.

SF Gate and the Chicago Tribune reported “McGahn’s attorney, Bill Burck, told Trump’s lawyers this weekend that McGahn did not assert that Trump engaged in any wrongdoing when he spoke to Mueller’s investigators in three lengthy interviews since last November, according people with knowledge of the discussions.”

“He did not incriminate him,” Burck wrote in one email, which was described by multiple people.

McGahn is a witness to any possible collusion or obstruction and he didn’t see any.

Will the New York Times apologize for their fake news story? This information comes as CNN continues the pretense, claiming Trump is unsettled by the 30 hours of testimony. Will they apologize or print a retraction?