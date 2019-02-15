Ohio Muslim Man Charged for Threatening to Behead Trump, His Children

A 49-year-old Ohio man who converted to Islam threatened to behead President Trump and his children, local ABC News reported. Last year, he was arrested for trying to provide material support to Al Qaeda. Why he was free is unknown.

This indictment supersedes the last one.

He is a U.S. citizen who goes by the name Abdur Raheem Rafeeq and Salah ad-Deen. Authorities learned about him in January 2017 after he posted on photographs on Facebook of a possible jihad training camp.

No biggie.

In June 2018, he threatened to kidnap the President and cut off his head and hands. He also threatened Trump’s kids. “Kill his family. Kill his daughter, son-in-law. Kill ’em all. He (the President) come out ’cause you start killing his kids, chop their heads off…you send his kids back.”

Demetrius also lied to the FBI about a planned terrorist attack in Cleveland last year. Then he denied talking with an undercover agent who he believed was a member of al-Qaida.

In December 2015, he sent a private message to ‘The Craig Sewing Show,’ stating, “F*** America and there [sic] arm [sic] forces. The USA will be destroy [sic]. Allahu Akbar.”

