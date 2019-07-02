Ohio votes for a resolution labeling cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

Ohio’s state House overwhelmingly voted to approve a resolution calling on the federal government to label all drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

It could allow the federal government to seize cartels’ financial assets and increase their intelligence gathering capabilities. Taking this action could open up resources for the state and jurisdictions across Ohio to fight the opioid epidemic.

OHIO IS A VITAL DISTRIBUTION POINT FOR DRUG CARTELS

Experts believe Ohio is a vital distribution point for drug cartels because of its central location in the country. In testifying before the House Criminal Justice Committee earlier this month, Derek Maltz, who worked for 28 years as a special agent in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), said cartels operate like international businesses, but their tactics are similar to terrorist organizations.

“This resolution will just give us more power. It will get the federal government more engaged because we all have this problem in our districts, we all have constituents that continually tell us about the problems in our districts,” House Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, said on the House floor. “This is just another tool in the toolbox for us to do our jobs to combat these terrorist organizations.”

“As we all know, we’ve been fighting this opiate epidemic for six strong years,” Plummer, the former sheriff of Montgomery County, said. “This year we’re urging the federal government to be more engaged, give us more resources.”

Why aren’t they declared terrorists? They are taking over our cities, suburbs, and rural areas.

Thanks to sanctuary cities and open borders, cartels are everywhere in the United States. We wrote about the flooding of cartels into the United States in 2014.

TRANSNATIONAL CRIMINALS ARE IN 2,000 U.S. CITIES

In a July 28, 2013 letter addressed to “Fellow Americans,” the union of former Border Patrol agents called for Congress to deny amnesty to illegal aliens and cited “transnational criminal businesses” that have “representatives” in 2,000 American cities.

Transnational criminal enterprises have annually invested millions of dollars to create and staff international drug and human smuggling networks inside the United States; thus it is no surprise that they continue to accelerate their efforts to get trusted representatives in place as a means to guarantee continued success,” the letter, distributed via email by Zach Taylor, chairman of National Association of Former Border Patrol Officers, Inc., stated.

“We must never lose sight of the fact that the United States is the marketplace for the bulk of transnational criminal businesses engaged in human trafficking and the smuggling, distribution, and sale of illegal drugs,” the letter, signed by former agents for the U.S., Canada, Southwest, and U.S./Mexico border chapters, stated. “Organized crime on this scale we are speaking about cannot exist without political protection.

“Most heroin, cocaine, meth, and marijuana marketed in the United States is produced outside of our country, and then smuggled into the United States,” the letter stated. “The placement of trusted foreign employees inside the United States is imperative to ensure success in continuing to supply the demand, and returning the profits to the foreign organization.

“Members of these vicious transnational crime syndicates are already well established in more than 2,000 American cities and their numbers are increasing as networks expand and demands accelerate,” the letter stated. “These transnational criminals present a real and present danger to all Americans, and they live among us.”

Cartels now have operational control of our southwest border:

TRIPWIRES & TRIGGERS–VIDEO–SPLASHDOWNS-A splashdown is one of the most advanced tactics utilized by the Mexican Cartels on U.S. soil. We stopped all splashdowns in south Texas, sadly today they have returned & the Cartel has operational control of our southwest border. pic.twitter.com/vWGygKKCCN — Jaeson Jones (@jaeson_jones) July 1, 2019

They run their operations like an army:

TRIPWIRES & TRIGGERS–VIDEO–SPLASHDOWNS-A splashdown is one of the most advanced tactics utilized by the Mexican Cartels on U.S. soil. In this video, focus your attention to the Mexico side of this incident. Notice the number of Cartel members that support these large operations. pic.twitter.com/NR9crTn4ry — Jaeson Jones (@jaeson_jones) July 1, 2019

Thanks to @FoundationFull @SaraCarterDC and other great patriots in Ohio, it’s nice to see the lawmakers of Ohio, ground zero for the drug crisis, understand the bigger issues. Sure hope people in the beltway wake up and do the right thing for public safety and our security. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/YSpnVECBPS — Derek Maltz Sr (@derekmaltz_sr) June 26, 2019