OHR 302s reveal FBI/DOJ/State/Fusion worked together to get Trump dirt

Judicial Watch released the 302s of the interviews of Bruce Ohr with the FBI, documents they obtained through a FOIA lawsuit. The 302s are the FBI notes of the interviews. He was interviewed as a WITNESS.

They concern his interactions with the foreign agent, Christopher Steele, who was working as an operative of the Clinton campaign at the time.

They expose the cozy relationship between the FBI, DOJ, State Department and the Clinton campaign’s researchers — the shady organization, Fusion GPS.

There are redactions, but at one point, Bruce Ohr describes someone as “desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being the U.S. President.” JW believes that person is most likely Steele. This was AFTER the President was elected.

“Ohr knew that [Fusion GPS’s] Glenn Simpson and others were talking to Victoria Nuland at the U.S. State Department.”

They all knew that Simpson was working on behalf of Clinton’s campaign.

WORKING CLOSELY WITH UNAUTHORIZED DEVICES

On December 5, 2016, Ohr promised to “voluntarily” give his wife Nellie Ohr’s Fusion GPS research to the FBI. He also gave the FBI a Manafort chronology report. The research was conducted for Hillary Clinton and Nellie knew it.

As you can see, the FBI was working closely with a Clinton operative digging up Russia dirt on Trump.

On December 20, 2016 he did turn over the information to the FBI — the “totality” of her work — but took the Fusion GPS header off.

Steele and Ohr communicated using WHATSAPP!

By January 23rd, 2017, Ohr was talking to a McCain staffer. Ohr texted and talked to Steele using WhatsApp, which is not sanctioned for use and which enables secret messaging. Only the two people using it have the key.

That’s not suspicious at all.

An Ohr communication on February 2, 2014, revealed that Steele communicated with State Department official Kathleen Kavalec several times before the election. We know from prior releases that she picked up glaring errors in the dossier and warned against using it.

On Feb. 14, 2017, Ohr tells the FBI that Steele communicated with him via Facetime that Steele was “beginning to worry about his business.” Steele discussed brokering new business with the FBI.

On May 3, 2017, Steele called Ohr to tell him that he “had been worried about Director Comey’s upcoming testimony to Congress, especially his response to questions that would be raised by (Senator) Grassley.” Whatever it was he was worried about was eased by whatever Comey said.

UNPRECEDENTED

“This new Bruce Ohr FBI 302s show an unprecedented and irregular effort by the FBI, DOJ, and State Department to dig up dirt on President Trump using the conflicted Bruce Ohr, his wife, and the Clinton/DNC spies at Fusion GPS,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The FISA courts weren’t informed of this corrupted process when they were asked to approve and reapprove extraordinary spy warrants targeting President Trump.”

FISA didn’t know, and that is serious.

IN SHORT…

Ohr was repeatedly interviewed repeatedly as a WITNESS! That’s insane. A DOJ official, the 4th highest-ranking official, was interviewed a dozen times as a witness. He’s funneling information directly to the FBI on thumb drives from Clinton’s researchers/dirt diggers Fusion GPS. That included his wife Nellie’s research. And they strip the header, Fusion GPS ofF the documents. All of this was to get Trump and they were working on it AFTER the election.

Bruce Ohr confirms Glenn Simpson was leaking to the [Soros-funded] magazine Mother Jones and other publications. Even though Steele was cut off from the FBI, Ohr was working assiduously to continue communications between the FBI and Steele. The FBI tried to meet with Steele in the U.K.

He acknowledged his wife knew she was working for the Clinton campaign while working for Fusion GPS.

Steele is worried about “his business” on WhatsApp and proposing to work with the FBI again in these communications.

The documents show Steele was talking repeatedly to top Obama official at State, Victoria Nuland.

In other words, these are top Obama officials working with a Clinton campaign operative, Steele, to get Trump.

None of this was shared with the FISA court.

HERE’S A KEY TAKEAWAY FROM JIM JORDAN

The 302s were done because they were out to get someone and we can assume it was to get the President of the United States. Also, the guy who was leading the probe, Peter Strzok, told his lover, not to worry about Trump, they had an insurance policy.