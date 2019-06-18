A Twitter parody account, @KillerOJSimpson, reportedly received several scary direct messages from the real OJ’s Twitter account. The real OJ’s account was allegedly set up by OJ’s daughter. The threatening OJ tweets use very vulgar language so we did our best to bleep them, but they are repeated on the video clips below from the satirist who OJ threatened to kill.

We should add this caveat up front — OJ’s account could have been hacked.

BELIEVABLE BUT IS THIS FOR REAL?

OJ is capable of threatening to kill a satirist on Twitter, but is he this arrogant and stupid? That is the question.

We are only including the most interesting messages between the real OJ and the satirist.

The account messaged the parody account threats like, “I WILL FIND YOUR A** AND CUT YOU.” It included knife emojis.

The owner of the parody account posted two videos to the @KillerOJSimpson page revealing the alleged messages from OJ’s account.

The first reads: “Um yeah, @TheRealOJ32 Just sent this scary ass DM treating me to delete my parody account. Watch the video.”

The second tweet with video from the satirical OJ account states: “C’mon man lmao OJ playin…DM number 2. He about to ‘cut’ me. #OJSimpson“

The realOJSimpson told him to delete the account.

“And if I don’t? You gonna stab me too?” the satirist replied. “In reality I ain’t lying..You, me and millions know the truth. You Trippin’ over a parody account lol Welcome to twitter bruh.”

“Like I said, delete this ‘Parody’ account as you call it or face serious consequences by me,” replied @TheRealOJ32. “I’ll find your a** one way or another so don’t mess with me. I got nothing to lose. Grow up!”

“Look what his a** sent me! Like, for real dude? That’s crazy!” said the narrator, referencing the dagger emoji that was sent to him in reply.

Hours later, the second video was posted in which the narrator showed a continuing dialogue with @TheRealOJ32.

“Think I’m playing m*****f*****…”

“Seen that video you posted about me. You think I’m playing? Tired of all your bullsh**. I WILL FIND YOUR A** AND CUT YOU — Don’t believe me? Just watch and see b*tch,” the video showed coming from @TheRealOJ32.

“Dude there are others that literally have more followers than me and more convincing than mine,” the parodist responded. “LMAO You gonna cut me? Awesome. Is that what you said to Nicole?”

The @TheRealOJ32 response to that was a message showing a series of 16 knife emojis and the words, “you next.”

“You next???” Is that a confession that he has killed before? It sure sounds like it.

Um yeah, @TheRealOJ32 Just sent this scary ass DM treating me to delete my parody account. Watch the video. 😐🤣🔪 RT this @WORLDSTAR @TMZ Funny stuff. #OJSimpson pic.twitter.com/3bXha7n47U — O.J. Simpson🔪 (@KillerOJSimpson) June 17, 2019

OJ is on probation and threatening to kill people is a problem, especially when anyone who looked at the evidence with a clear head thinks he already killed two innocent people.

The NY Post reported that his parole officer was notified.

Yesterday was the 25th anniversary of the Bronco car chase. It was two days after the 25th anniversary of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman when this unrepentant criminal opened his Twitter account.

He began his Twitter career with a couple of bizarre videos, and in one, he promised revenge.