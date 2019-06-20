“Old, Pervy” Congressmen Questioned Hope Hicks About Her Love Life

Democrats think it’s obstruction of justice for the President to assert executive privilege so they now want to end the privilege. That would be very dangerous. It’s an important principle.

But, did you know the perverted old men on the committee asked Hope Hicks about her love life yesterday??? Devin Nunes said that is what they did.

Ms. Hicks was grilled for hours at the House “Intelligence” Committee. The former White House Communications Director testified behind closed doors. It is costing her a lot of money, but these Democrats don’t care.

These “old pervy” men on the committee were called out today by Devin Nunes.

“Nobody quite understood why she was back in the U.S. Capitol yesterday doing essentially another deposition,” Nunes said of Hicks during an interview on Fox News. “My sources that were inside and did the interviewing said it was quite embarrassing to watch the Democratic congressmen essentially ask Hope Hicks about her love life.”

“I think that’s very bizarre to have a bunch of old, pervy congressmen asking somebody who has no new information about her love life,” Nunes added. “I think the American people would be ashamed if they knew what actually happened in that room.”

Hicks was exonerated by Mueller and couldn’t say a thing about the White House days so why are they wasting taxpayer dollars on this nonsense?

The Democrats are now calling her the “Forrest Gump of the Trump White House.” Hope Hicks is elegant, beautiful, smart, and talented. Leave her alone.

These people of the left are sick and nasty.

Watch: