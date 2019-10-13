Omar blasts the “right-wing lurking snakes” over photos

Several outlets including Townhall reported that Democratic Minnesota House of Representatives member Aisha Gomez participated in the Antifa-led protests Thursday night. They turned violent against supporters of President Donald Trump.

The fact that a lawmaker would attend is disgraceful. She should be censured, at least.

A number of people, including the imam of peace, Imam Tawhidi, believe Rep. Ilhan Omar and her possible boyfriend Tim Mynett were in the Antifa crowd outside the President’s Minnesota rally the other night wearing face coverings.

Omar Says She Was in Morocco

Ilhan Omar said it wasn’t her. She was with a delegation on a trip to Morocco, and added in a tweet that she was “ready to survive these right-wing lurking snakes.”

Glad to be back home, having survived these snakes in Morocco I am ready to survive these right wing lurking snakes 💪🏽#saturdaymood pic.twitter.com/dfz03topv4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2019

Omar was infuriated when she tweeted, “They are clearly insane, the cult of fake photos and stories is at it again.”

They are clearly insane, the cult of fake photos and stories is at it again. First they said I was at 911 party that never happened, this time I was at their klan rally while I was in Morocco. Their obsession is going to have deadly outcome, hope these platforms can step in. pic.twitter.com/atOm9DzVDR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2019

It’s not all that fantastical to think it was her and Mynett since the two in the video look like them and a lawmaker did actually show up with the violent ‘protesters.’ Knowing Omar’s leanings, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

THE PHOTOS OF THE DOPPELGANGERS

A lot of people thought it was Omar and Mynett.

Omar said she was overseas on a delegation trip but the imam wants proof.

Liar. Prove it and I will issue a notice/correction to my followers. https://t.co/09FolRwKLU — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) October 12, 2019

Here are some more photos:

Ilhan Omar & Lover/Cheater Tim Mynett wore DISGUISES & joined Violent Communist ANTIFA “Protestor” Thugs at Trump’s Minneapolis Rally pic.twitter.com/0MW76B2Y0Q — Sunny Day (@ReallySunnyDay) October 12, 2019

And possibly Tim Mynett and ? At antifa rallyhttps://t.co/idMoYNTYfl — Miraj (@Miraj95916492) October 12, 2019

@IlhanMN leading Antifa protesters after Trump rally in MN, with the warm security of lover, Tim Mynett. pic.twitter.com/AzXvWdFhlV — Jkbrolols (@jkbrolols) October 12, 2019