Omar blasts the “right-wing lurking snakes” over photos

By
S.Noble
-
Several outlets including Townhall reported that Democratic Minnesota House of Representatives member Aisha Gomez participated in the Antifa-led protests Thursday night. They turned violent against supporters of President Donald Trump.

The fact that a lawmaker would attend is disgraceful. She should be censured, at least.

A number of people, including the imam of peace, Imam Tawhidi, believe Rep. Ilhan Omar and her possible boyfriend Tim Mynett were in the Antifa crowd outside the President’s Minnesota rally the other night wearing face coverings.

Omar Says She Was in Morocco

Ilhan Omar said it wasn’t her. She was with a delegation on a trip to Morocco, and added in a tweet that she was “ready to survive these right-wing lurking snakes.”

Omar was infuriated when she tweeted, “They are clearly insane, the cult of fake photos and stories is at it again.”

It’s not all that fantastical to think it was her and Mynett since the two in the video look like them and a lawmaker did actually show up with the violent ‘protesters.’ Knowing Omar’s leanings, it wouldn’t be a surprise.

THE PHOTOS OF THE DOPPELGANGERS

A lot of people thought it was Omar and Mynett.

Omar said she was overseas on a delegation trip but the imam wants proof.

Here are some more photos:

