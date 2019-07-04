On Wednesday, the hate-filled Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) appeared on BET’s “Black Coffee Live” and claimed that Congress is “continuing to allow for them to terrorize people.”

Omar admitted that the current policies and crisis originated with Obama, but added: “he couldn’t have the foresight that the next person who was going to come in was going to take it to a monstrous level.”

“We have rogue agencies that have no accountability, no transparency in how they conduct their business,” said the deceitful propagandist, Omar. “We know that they have spoken in the most vile sic ways about immigrants. We know that they have certain views about, you know, what brown and black people deserve.

“And so we should be having a conversation about eliminating their existence, reforming, you know, this — the agencies that deal with our most vulnerable, which are children and women,” she continued.

“And we are continuing to allow for them to terrorize people who are running away from the, you know, most horrific circumstances. And that’s one, inhumane, and — and that can’t sit well with the American values that we have, that sort of really clearly cares about dignity and humanity.”

.@IlhanMN is declaring war on the heroic men and women of @CBP pic.twitter.com/Foh5KuuHdo — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 3, 2019

Omar is an anti-American and communist infiltrator tearing our country apart. She’s dirt.