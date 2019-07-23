Omar calls for free taxpayer-funded abortions for illegal foreigners

By
S.Noble
-
0

Socialist Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota believes illegal immigrants should have taxpayer-funded abortions. Oddly, her religion does not allow abortions.

Omar tweeted: “No one should fear receiving medical care because they are undocumented. We must ensure that all people in our country have access to reproductive health care.”

So-called religious Omar tweeted in the past: “If Trump thinks pivoting from his failed vanity wall to policing women’s bodies and choices is going to help his 2020 chances he has another thing [sic] coming.”

The Hyde Amendment prohibits federal funding for most abortions.

Meanwhile, Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch filed ethics complaints against Omar for potential immigration, marriage, tax, and student loan fraud.

“There’s more than enough publicly available evidence to warrant a criminal investigation of Ilhan Omar’s alleged immigration and tax fraud and other potential criminal conduct. DHS, DOJ, & IRS should step up,” Fitton said.

