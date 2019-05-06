Omar calls for “REAL JUSTICE” against Israel as Hamas bombs them

Over 750 rockets have rained down on Israel from Gaza this weekend as the Democrat Party remains mostly silent and Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar call out in support of the Hamas terrorists.

Omar not only defended the terrorist group Hamas but talked about a non-existent “occupation” of Gaza.

There are about 21 people running for President on the Democrat Party ticket but they haven’t said a word about this attack on Israel. Maybe we missed it, but there is nothing from @ ewarren, @ BernieSanders, @ KamalaHarris, @ JoeBiden, @ PeteButtigieg, @ BetoORourke, @ CoryBooker, and others.

HOLOCAUST 2.0?

“How many more protesters must be shot, rockets must be fired, and little kids must be killed until the endless cycle of violence ends?” the communistic Democrat Omar posted. “The status quo of occupation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unsustainable. Only real justice can bring about security and lasting peace.”

What does she mean by “REAL JUSTICE?”

What will Speaker Pelosi do about these two? Will she even ask Omar what she means by “REAL JUSTICE?” Is she talking about Holocaust 2.0?

She retweeted a condemnation of NSA Ambassador Bolton as terrorists attack our allies.



Let’s not forget Bernie Sanders who said it’s racist to protect your country from terrorists.

If you try to protect your people from continues terror attacks and threats to annihilate your entire country…for Democrats you are #Racist… That’s what @BernieSanders thinks of @netanyahu and #Israel the only democracy in #MiddleEast https://t.co/Ol4XDfYuLB — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) April 23, 2019

IT’S ABOUT HAMAS STUPID

Rep. Liz Cheney wrote in a tweet:

1. Hamas controls Gaza.

2. Hamas is firing rockets at civilians in Israel. 3. @IlhanMN is defending Hamas. Real question is how many times will @IlhanMN rush to the defense of terrorists?

Ilhan’s statement is a lie. Gaza is not occupied and Israel leaving Gaza was one big mistake. The terrorists took over Gaza and they won’t stop the killing.

That's not what occupied means. There are no Israeli settlements in Gaza. They were all forcibly cleared out of their homes in 2005 to try create peace, but Gaza residents reacted by electing a terrorist group which proceeded to spend all their aid money on weapons. https://t.co/uaZCa2t3cu — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) May 6, 2019