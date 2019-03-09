Omar Denies Bashing Obama, Then Presents Tape Confirming Bashing

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Jew-hater, just hoisted herself on her own petard.

In an interview with Politico, Omar, already a renowned liar, said Obama was a “pretty face” who was able to “get away with murder.”

The backlash was swift from her shocked supporters. Obama is god you know. That’s when Omar claimed to be an Obama fan and alleged that the reporter distorted what she said.

Pumped, she linked to a tape she made of the interview. She boasted of having taped it. She’s so clever.

Omar wrote on Twitter, “Exhibit A of how reporters distort words. I’m an Obama fan! I was saying how Trump is different from Obama, and why we should focus on policy not politics. This is why I always tape my interviews.”

Exhibit A of how reporters distort words. I’m an Obama fan! I was saying how Trump is different from Obama, and why we should focus on policy not politics. This is why I always tape my interviews. 😜 https://t.co/iZOAEslo1c https://t.co/8rjIq5LfxD — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 8, 2019

ALAS, SHE TWEET LIED

Only problem is that her tape confirmed the reporter’s version of the story.

In the interview, Omar said that while it’s right to criticize President Trump and his policies, she said the “ways that our Democratic leaders have conducted themselves within the system is not one that we are all proud of.”

“You know I will talk about the family separation or caging of kids and people will point out that this was Trump — I mean this was Obama,” Omar said on her own audio. “I mean I’ll say something about the droning of countries around the world and people will say that was Obama. And all of that is very true.”

“We can’t be only upset with Trump because he’s not a politician who sells us his policies in the most perfect way,” she continued. “His policies are bad, but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he was, and that’s not what we should be looking for anymore. We don’t want anybody to get away with murder because they are polished, we want to recognize the actual policies that are behind the pretty face and the smile so that we can understand the kind of negative impact or positive impact they will have on us for generations to come.”

THE REPORTER RESPONDS

He thinks she is using the media as a straw man like other politicians. Alberta said, and it’s true, that his tape and hers confirm what she said. He’d like a call next time before she tweet-ambushes.

[If she wants to use straw men, she needs to do it less stupidly.]

Exhibit A of how politicians use the media as a straw man to avoid owning what they said. Your tape…supports what I wrote 100%. So does my longer tape. It’s beyond dispute. Next time, a phone call from your office before the Twitter ambush would be appreciated. https://t.co/eb2grgn5Cd — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) March 8, 2019