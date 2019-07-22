Omar Gets a Hero’s Welcome, Promises to Be a Nightmare

A smiling Rep. Ilhan Omar promises to continue to be a nightmare for this President. She is also a nightmare for freedom-loving Americans and our ally Israel.

“We are going to continue to be a nightmare to this president because his policies are a nightmare to us. We are not deterred. We are not frightened,” she told a cheering crowd that greeted her like a local hero at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as she returned from Washington.

The far-left managed to scrape up about a hundred people to give her a rousing welcome normally reserved for heroes.

Nothing the left does is honest, it’s all choreographed.

OMAR IS PUSHING THE EVIL BDS

Omar is a hero to terrorists and is supporting them with her boycott, divest, and sanctions bill which cleverly doesn’t mention Israel, but is only aimed at our ally.

The BDS movement isn’t meant to make any changes in Israel, the nation is already free for Israels, including Arabs. Arabs have the same freedoms as Jews.

As Erick Erickson says at The Insurgent, “The purpose of BDS is to strip Israel from its ability to defend itself, and therefore the ultimate goal is to destroy Israel itself. There’s no endgame here where Israel can bend to demands since the demands themselves are that Israel not exist. That’s not bending, it’s suicide.”

He adds: “The United States does not conquer nations. We liberate nations. Whether you agree with the way we do it, or how one administration uses American influence, military force, or diplomatic means, the goal of American policies is not to destroy another nation and its people.”

Omar wants the USA to destroy Israel, starting with BDS, an illegal, immoral, and evil bill. Omar should be condemned.

As Rep. Zeldin said, she should not be on the foreign relations committee. Omar won’t even says she’s not a communist or pro-al Qaeda. Her BDS bill compares Israel to the Nazis, the 1930s Japanese, and apartheid South Africa.

“This new pro BDS reso by Omar has the nerve to claim moral equivalency between boycotting Nazi Germany & boycotting Israel,” Zeldin tweeted. “Disgraceful! I’m a hard NO on this reso, her past anti-Semitism, hate towards Israel & blame America 1st agenda! Again=>she should NOT be on @ HouseForeign!”

J STREET

She has the support of the communists of J Street.

A progressive [communist/socialist] left-wing American Jewish organization — known as J Street — has come out in favor of Rep. Omar Ilhan’s pro-BDS resolution, agreeing with her that boycott activities are a constitutionally protected right. At the same time, they say they are opposed to sanctions on Israel.

They want to have it both ways, support the anti-Israel Omar and claim they support Isreal.

They are a disgrace, but they are hard-left and their ideology always comes first. They are empowering Israel’s enemies.

Omar has defended Hamas and is helping them in their mission with BDS. Omar called for justice and supported Hamas as they bombed Israel. Her BDS fundraisers are tied to terrorists.

How obvious does she have to be?

HAMAS IS OUT TO DESTROY ISRAEL

There are Jews everywhere. We must attack every Jew on planet Earth! We must slaughter and kill them, with Allah’s help. We will lacerate and tear them to pieces. ~ Fathi Hammad, Hamas senior leader, at a rally near the Gaza-Israel border, July 14, 2019.

Hamas’s true intentions were expressed by one of its senior leaders, Fathi Hammad. During a rally near the Gaza-Israel border, he recently said: “There are Jews everywhere. We must attack every Jew on planet Earth! We must slaughter and kill them, with Allah’s help. We will lacerate and tear them to pieces.” He also urged Palestinians to purchase “five-shekel knives” and “cut the necks of Jews.”

In another threat earlier this year, the second-in-command of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that Iran will obliterate Israel if it starts a war, and the Israelis will not even be able to bury their dead.

“Our strategy is [to wipe] Israel [off] the world’s political geography and Israel seems to be approaching this reality by its mischiefs,” Brigadier General Hossein Salami told reporters in Tehran. If Israel “does anything that leads to a new war, certainly it will be [the kind of war] that will result in their elimination, and the occupied territories will be retaken. Israelis won’t even have a cemetery in Palestine to bury their corpses.”