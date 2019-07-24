Omar loses one on push for anti-Semitic BDS resolution

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar have tried to get a resolution passed pushing for boycott, divest, and sanctions. It is aimed at destroying Israel. The resolution HRes 496 literally compares a boycott on Israel, without mentioning Israel by name, to boycotts against Nazis in Germany, the Soviet Union, apartheid South Africa, and 1930s Japanese.

Resolution HRes 246 opposes it and it has passed. There were 17 nays which included one Republican. Amash, an Independent, voted present. The nays are:

Blumenauer

Carson (IN)

Dingell

García (IL)

Grijalva

Jayapal Lee (CA)

Massie

McCollum

Moore

Ocasio-Cortez

Omar Pingree

Pocan

Rush

Tlaib

Watson Coleman

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie is the Republican.

The anti-Semites in Congress are trying to promote BDS as free speech. That’s ironic coming from the squad who want to silence anyone who disagrees with them.

BDS IS NOT NON-VIOLENT

Rep. Lee Zeldin tweeted that the resolution is in strong opposition to the anti-Israel and anti-Semitic BDS movement. It seeks to delegitimize Israel.

The House just passed HRes246 in strong opposition to the anti-Israel & anti-Semitic BDS movement that seeks to delegitimize our great ally Israel & her supporters. We will not be intimidated & we will not back down from what is right & just. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 24, 2019

BDS is not non-violent as they claim since they are doing the work of terror groups.

It takes some kind of gall to equate Hamas to Israel and also declare that because violent resistance is condemned, non-violent movements like BDS CANNOT be condemned. Galaxy brain logic here. https://t.co/KPXumJ9rlM — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 17, 2019

Rep. Lee Zeldin reacted to her proposal, explaining the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) movement is a Palestinian-Hamas-led campaign promoting the destruction of Israel’s economy.

“The BDS movement has not distanced itself from Hamas, a designated foreign terrorist organization,” Zeldin said. “BDS supporters individually are not distancing themselves from Hamas either.”

“There are Members of this House who continue to prop up the BDS movement and blame Israel for all of its challenges,” Zeldin said. “Israel is our best ally in the Middle East, a beacon of hope, freedom, and liberty surrounded by existential threats. Shame on Representative Omar for bringing her hateful twist of this reality today to the committee and this chamber.”

One Hamas official just called for the murder of every Jew in the world, Zeldin noted.

This week, w passage of HRes 246, the House must stand up, make a strong statement & oppose the anti Israel & anti Semitic BDS movement. Then we must do something about it & pass a bill w teeth ➡️ S1/HR336! https://t.co/E53vex1uYY — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 22, 2019