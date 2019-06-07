Omar plans to join a caucus to overcome bigotry by calling sponsor a bigot

Rep. Lee Zeldin formed a Congressional Black-Jewish Caucus to bring communities together and fight stereotypes. Guess who wants to join! Rep. Ilhan Omar might join and she is starting out by dividing people. She made sure to repeat her claim that the real threat is white supremacy, which she appears to define as any white person, especially one with authority.

The anti-Semitic congresswoman couldn’t resist saying she would endorse the bipartisan committee but that in no way endorses the “bigotry” of Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Jewish New York Republican.

Just to be clear, my endorsement of the caucus and willingness to unite our communities against the threats of White supremacy isn’t an endorsement of Zeldin’s bigotry! Linda’s point still remains valid but my hope here is that Zeldin can learn and grow. https://t.co/2Fp6znt353 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 6, 2019

She wants LEE ZELDIN to learn and grow. Omar’s the one who needs to do that.

THE CAUCUS REALLY ISN’T HER THING

Zeldin formed the caucus with Democratic Reps. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz of Florida and Michigan’s Brenda Lawrence.

Omar, on the other hand, divides Americans as much as possible. She has gaslighted people repeatedly. When she is caught saying something anti-Semitic or anti-American, she turns the tables and labels anyone who calls her out for her bigotry an Islamophobe.

She tweeted about white nationalism and uniting people on Wednesday, which was more of her gaslighting. “Last month, [Democratic Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky] and I joined together to talk about the common threat of white nationalism faced by Muslim, black and Jewish-Americans,” Omar tweeted Wednesday in response to the announcement by Wasserman-Schultz. “Glad to see colleagues follow through in working on the things that unite us and not divide us.”

The irony is beyond belief. She has been exposing her anti-Semitic beliefs — Zeldin called her out for it — and she is calling HIM the bigot. Lee Zeldin is my congressman and he’s a terrific, honorable person. I have never heard him lie or treat ANYONE unfairly.

This witch of a congresswoman is already starting trouble and dividing the members of the caucus — if she can.

The Caucus explained that it aims to “raise awareness of each community’s sensitivities and needs, in Congress and out, and provide resources to members of Congress to empower them to bring African-American and Jewish communities together, combating stereotypes and hate and showcasing commonalities.”

LEE ZELDIN RESPONDED

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) responded, accurately asking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) to not “poison” the newly formed caucus after she accused him of “bigotry” in her endorsement of the caucus.

Zeldin announced the newly formed Congressional Black-Jewish Caucus at an American Jewish Committee (AJC) global forum with Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) and Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.).



AJC is a global Jewish advocacy organization. Zeldin said the group is aimed at “building bridges.”

“Be helpful, accurate & better. Unite; don’t divide or try to poison like this latest personal attack. This is bigger than us & we have to be better than this,” Zeldin tweeted Thursday.

This new Caucus is a positive, bipartisan push to build bridges between 2 groups. Be helpful, accurate & better. Unite; don’t divide or try to poison like this latest personal attack. This is bigger than us & we have to be better than this. https://t.co/1Ai7jzScKp — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) June 6, 2019

It’s a pity that she is thinking of joining. While it would be nice to think she could learn something and be helpful, it’s not her modus operandi. Maybe that’s a unity she would like to trash?