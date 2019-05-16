Omar Plays the Victim Again, Turns Anti-Semitism Into an Attack on Islam

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said President Donald Trump and other right-wing politicians and pundits’ ‘attacks’ on her and fellow Muslim congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) are meant to “silence” Muslims.

Tlaib recently said on a podcast, ‘Skullduggery’, that her ancestors — Palestinians — gave “safe haven” to victims of the Holocaust and were then mistreated by the Jews and denied passports. The truth is Palestinians joined up with the Nazis. She is a liar or very misinformed. She then pushed the one-state solution which would mean the end of Israel. That sounds anti-Semitic to many.

After blowback on the friend to many terror-tied people, Rashida, Omar is playing the victim again.

THE VICTIM CONTINUES

“I tell my sister Rashida Tlaib that her and I have the strength to endure any of the mischaracterization or efforts to distort and vilify and mischaracterize our message,” Omar said Tuesday in an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

She added that such attacks were “designed to silence, sideline and almost eliminate [the] voice of Muslims from the public discourse.”

Hayes referenced a CNN op-ed Omar jointly wrote this week with Rep. Jan Schakowsky, Democrat and far-left Jewish-American from Illinois, in which the pair attacked white nationalism as their common enemy. The two leftists wrote:

“We may not see eye to eye on all issues, but we must acknowledge that attacks on our faiths are two sides of the same bigoted coin. As Americans, we must all stand together in rejecting hate and embracing one another in order to create a country and a culture of unity and justice. White nationalism is on the rise. And we must defeat it — together.”

“Our communities are being terrorized by white supremacy,” she told Hayes. Cleverly, she included the attacks on the Jewish synagogues, as if she supports Jews. She likes to play that game.

There are white supremacists but they are rejected by conservatives while communists and socialists are embraced by Democrats.

“It’s not only an attack on myself but it becomes an attack on all Muslims, and it becomes an attack on women of color, and it becomes an attack on immigrants and refugees.” — Rep. Omar on President Trump’s tweet about her speech pic.twitter.com/HF4VfvM5Ed — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 15, 2019

WE THINK NOT

The Sentinel believes she plays victim to gain sympathy, attack the right, and pretend she is a supporter of Jews and Israel. It’s a great ruse. The right isn’t silencing her, they are rebutting her. She is silencing the right.

Omar isn’t being attacked, nor is her communistic sister Tlaib. She is being called out for her views, including her anti-semitism.

The Muslim voices the right wants to be questioned are those of the dangerous radicals and communists.