Omar refuses to say she’s not a communist or pro-al-Qaeda

During the afternoon presser on Monday, Rep. Ilhan Omar refused to disavow al Qaeda when a reporter asked, “Can you respond to the President’s claims that you’re a communist and that you’re pro-al-Qaeda?”

After making the usual reference to Islamophobia and the President’s Sunday tweets, she simply refused to do it. “We are no longer going to allow the dignification of such a ridiculous, ridiculous statement,” Omar said.

It’s not a ridiculous question and she should answer it. This is why people think she’s a communist who admires al Qaeda.

Reporter: “Can you respond to the President’s claims that you’re a communist and that you’re pro-al-Qaeda?” Ilhan Omar: “We are no longer going to allow the dignification of such a ridiculous, ridiculous statement.” pic.twitter.com/qNYfDZZMDM — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 15, 2019

KERIK SAID IN APRIL OMAR IS ‘INFATUATED WITH AL QAEDA’

Former New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Bernard Kerik said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is “infatuated with al Qaeda” on Fox News in April of this year.

Kerik told Fox’s Sean Hannity that Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, was addressing “a terrorist organization” when she spoke before the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in March.

“She is infatuated with al Qaeda, with Hamas, Hezbollah,” Kerik said. “I personally think she should be removed from Congress. She should be voted out for sure, but she shouldn’t be on the Foreign Relations Committee.” (Omar sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.)

Kerik made note of the fact that Omar asked a federal judge for “leniency for a convicted terrorist.” At the time, she wrote to a district court judge that “a restorative approach to justice” would be a more effective deterrent to radicalization than “a long prison sentence” in the case of a Minnesota man convicted of attempting to join the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

In the next clip, listen to her laughing about al Qaeda.

Since the media refuses to provide any context, a thread of statements made by the socialist “squad” in the House: Ilhan Omar laughing about al Qaeda, wondering why we don’t speak of America in the same tonespic.twitter.com/56rsf5dwoo — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 15, 2019