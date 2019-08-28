Omar responds to AL’s resolution to unseat her – look at Judge Moore

One of the biggest problems with Ilhan Omar is she’s bad news and untouchable at the same time. She can do and say anything, be as bigoted as she wants, and start as much trouble as she desires. Speaker Nancy Pelosi actually put this anti-Semite on the foreign relations committee. What does that tell you?

Her arrogance is underwhelming.

Despite strong evidence that she is having an affair with her “consultant,” to whom she paid reportedly hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign money, she said it’s not true and she won’t take any more questions. That’s good enough for the media.

According to the NY Post, the 37-year-old congresswoman and mom of three paid Tim Mynett and his E. Street Group approximately $230,000 through her campaign since 2018 for fundraising consulting, digital communications, Internet advertising, and travel expenses.”

She has a potentially-brother husband she was divorced from while living with husband 1st/3rd (Ahmed Hirsi with whom she had 3 children), soon to be ex. She just got around to marrying the 1st/3rd last year according to court papers.

As Scott Johnson of Powerline Blog says, she’s LYING and her lies are proliferating. Will no one call her on it or at least investigate? She has a habit of inappropriate expenditures and has been fined.

AND SO IT BEGINS

Now, the Alabama Republican Party would like to unseat her and she responded. Correctly, she stated that 78% of her district voted for her so lots of luck with that Alabama. Let’s hope the voters don’t make that mistake again.

She then attacked Alabama for having an accused child molester running for a Senate seat. To Democrats (Socialists), it doesn’t matter if they have been proven guilty, the accusation against anyone on the right is good enough. Miss pillar of the community is referring to Judge Roy Moore but truthfully the evidence against him is ancient and vapid. It also has nothing to do with her.

The key thing isn’t her hypocrisy in preaching morality to others, it’s about the money exchanging hands. It looks very corrupt. That’s the whole point of all of this.