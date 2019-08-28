Omar Responds to Claims She Is Having an Affair with Her Married Consultant

Esme Murphy of WCCO, CBS local in Minnesota sat down with Rep. Ilhan Omar yesterday and asked about the claim that she is the other woman in this D.C. divorce filing.

WCCO asked, “Are you separated from your husband? Are you dating somebody?”

The Congresswoman replied, “No, I am not. As I said yesterday, I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it.”

She wasn’t asked about the consultant who accompanies her, her alleged paramour, and the money he has received from her campaign.

Rep. Omar also declined to discuss continued accusations that at one point she married her brother for immigration purposes — an allegation that first surfaced three years ago and that she repeatedly has called absurd.

WCCO asked, “You seem completely unphased and unbowed by negative publicity about your personal life that you don’t want to comment on. How do you do it?”

Omar answered, “I know who I am. The people who I love know who I am and what I care about. I have three beautiful little children and a family to care for, so for me, my focus is doing the work that I feel I was destined to do.”

All’s well in Omar Land, if Omar is her name that is. Case closed. She won’t discuss anything like that and the media is fine with it.