Omar said Trump wants to deport black/brown people, ban Muslims

President Trump hasn’t backed down on the four communistas who are trying to destroy our country. Today he blasted them again with what many would consider the truth. How can you love the country when you tear the country apart?

Can you picture these women ever standing up for any of our values, our constitution, our Founding principles? They believe in none of that and they, along with others, are destroying the Democrat Party.

The President is actually helping the Democrat Party if they would listen.

I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

Ilhan Omar, who very likely committed immigration fraud and half-a-dozen other felonies, lashed out, calling him a racist who wants to deport every black/brown person and ban Muslims.

No Trump policy, no Trump statement, has ever suggested in any way that he wants to ship out people of color or limit Muslims coming into the country.

She knows that’s an absurd lie but she also knows no one will call her on it. Omar can say any vile thing, any lie, she wants.

You all should end this charade and accept that this racist president wants every black/brown person deported and Muslims banned 🤦🏽‍♀️ His immigration policies say this much! https://t.co/B6czPntRn4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 21, 2019

This is a woman who would not respond to claims that she is pro-al Qaeda or a communist.

Reporter: “Can you respond to the President’s claims that you’re a communist and that you’re pro-al-Qaeda?” Ilhan Omar: “We are no longer going to allow the dignification of such a ridiculous, ridiculous statement.” pic.twitter.com/qNYfDZZMDM — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 15, 2019