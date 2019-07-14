Omar says she loves America more than every citizen, then trashes it

Anti-Semitic Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a Democrat whose entire congressional career has seemingly centered on bashing America and Israel, made an explosive claim on Saturday that she “probably” loves America more than every native-born citizen.

Then she trashed the United States.

“Something that I get criticized for all the time … it is that I am anti-American because I criticize the United States,” she said during a panel discussion at the Netroots Nation conference in Philadelphia this Saturday. “And, I believe as an immigrant, I probably love this country more than anyone that is naturally born.”

“And [it’s] because I am ashamed of it continuing to live in its hypocrisy that I work so hard to make sure that others who’ve [said] that like ‘be American — why don’t you be more like an American,’ can continue to say that. Because it used to be a very positive thing. We export American exceptionalism … but we don’t live those values here, so that hypocrisy is one that I’m bothered by. I want America the great to be America the great.”

Omar just yesterday called the USA, “the mouth of the shark.” She pushes open borders in an effort to destroy our way of life. Omar invents stories to denigrate the USA to school children, but will never say a word against her homeland of Somalia. The hard-left Islamist calls for abolishing ICE and Border Patrol, leaving the USA open to any criminal from anywhere around the world. Let’s not forget that she claims detention facilities are death camps. Let’s not forget that she never met a dictator she didn’t love. When it came to Maduro in Venezuela, she called out the “bullying” U.S. and said nothing against Maduro.

Omar likes to say the U.S. was founded on genocide.

Anyone can criticize the U.S. but she is trying to destroy us.