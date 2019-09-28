Omar says taxpayers must pay her college debt because the system preyed on her

Rep. Omar made some bad choices and so did others, she said. As a result, she wants you, the American taxpayers, to pay for the mistakes. They did nothing wrong. It’s never their fault and it’s always the system that hurt them, preyed upon them.

It’s also a system that is stacked against her as an immigrant. This is a woman who was saved from a refugee camp in Somalia, earned a college degree and became a congressional representative who makes over $180,000 a year. She uses her advantages to tear apart America, Americans, Christians, Israel, and Jews.

We should give her more.

What an entitled little Marxist she and her followers are.