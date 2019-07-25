Omar Says We Should Be Fearful of White Men Not Jihadists

Recently, Omar has refused to answer questions about her alleged marriage to her brother, and she made it clear she won’t reject Antifa, al Qaeda, Hamas, communism, radical Islam, FGM, and she condemns the questions about those issues as racist.

When asked about the fear Americans have of radical Islam by an Al Jazeera interviewer in a recently resurfaced tape, she said we should be more fearful of white men and we should investigate white men for radicalization.

Ilhan Omar claims Americans “should be more fearful of white men,” than radical Islamic terrorists ⬇️pic.twitter.com/HF9VBCMBhI — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) July 24, 2019

There Will Be An Ethics Probe

An ethics complaint was filed against her potential immigration fraud when she allegedly married her brother. There is a lot of evidence she did marry him.

The proof that anti-Semitic congresswoman Ilhan Omar married her brother for immigration fraud is all right here, in a video I had to hard upload because it keeps getting buried and removed. pic.twitter.com/bzlh9czYTc — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) July 24, 2019

.@GlennBeck breaks down the complicated marriage history of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in the simplest way possible: a 70’s sitcom and a chalkboard. Watch the full episode on BlazeTV: https://t.co/7JyzGVtquV pic.twitter.com/zPS4aFe6el — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 24, 2019

Al Jazeera Is Her Fan Club

Rep. Ilhan Omar lost in her effort to pass an anti-Israel boycott, divest, sanctions resolution, but she won’t stop. She is an anti-Semitic, anti-white, and anti-Christian communist. Don’t underestimate how dangerous she is. She is one of the most extreme members of Congress — in our history.

Al Jazeera comes up as one of the top ten news sites in Google searches, but they are a propaganda outlet for the anti-Israel nation of Qatar. In one op-ed, the author calls the criticism of Ilhan Omar an ‘inquisition’ and ‘racism.’

He raves about the progressive women in Congress, calling Representatives Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, three remarkable women.

In the op-ed, author Richard Silverstein writes: “Their Middle East agenda was particularly forthright, and therefore shocking: They opposed US aid to Israel and vehemently criticized its government. Tlaib and Omar have even openly supported the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.”

“Anyone familiar with the Israel lobby in Washington knew that the other shoe was bound to drop. And it didn’t take long.”

“Both Tlaib and especially Omar have been outspoken on Israel-Palestine since they took office and their markedly pro-Palestine views have rapidly become grist for the anti-Semitism mill churned by the Israel lobby and its water-carriers in Congress.”

“The Inquisition machinery has targetted one of them in particular, Ilhan Omar.”

Silverstein then proceeded to justify her anti-Semitic tropes.

It’s clear what Qatar’s agenda is and what the ‘squad’s’ agenda is. And a man named Silverstein is all in with it.