Omar thinks the US Is a ‘fat con job,’ blames white nationalism for border crisis

Recently sworn-in Congresswoman Ilhan Omar weighed-in on the country’s escalating border crisis this week; baselessly blaming the migrant caravan’s arrival in El Paso on “white nationalism.”

The angry socialist made national headlines weeks ago when she accused American politicians of supporting Israel due to secret campaign donations and a “dual loyalty” to the Jewish State.

ABHORRENT AND INHUMANE

“This is abhorrent and inhumane. It’s without a doubt a reflection of what white nationalism is doing to our country. As a country, we have to acknowledge that this is how people are being treated here and decide that we are better and we must do better,” tweeted Omar.

The confused woman thinks there’s a crisis at the border because of Republicans and the President. That is what she means when she talks about white nationalism.

This is a woman who wants to abolish ICE and do away with the entire Department of Homeland Security.

Omar doesn’t believe that. She simply hates the country and its people. She means us harm.

The hard-left subversive wants us to open our borders to everyone.

The hard-left, of which she is a member, are marginalizing and dehumanizing white people and people on the right so they and their opinions will hold no value.

She hates Americans, Jews, white people, and has no appreciation of how great a nation this is. She came from a refugee camp, was educated by this country and was fortunate enough to become a congresswoman. Yet, she remains an ingrate.

THE US IS A ‘FAT CON JOB’

For these opportunities, she spews hate daily. The leftist retweeted this hateful message yesterday. The “great” United States is a “fat con job.”

Attiah and Omar are angry that we support Saudi Arabia in the war with Iranians in Yemen. They are on Iran’s side.

Omar will never say a negative word against the countries that do use weapons for terrorism.

When will she condemn al-Shabaab? The Daily Wire contacted Ilhan’s office to get an answer on two issues. One is from the Sultan of Brunei who is moving his country to Sharia and considering the stoning of gays. The other story is about Hamas firing 20 rockets into Israel.

Omar refused to comment.