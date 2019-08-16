Omar & Tlaib Can’t Enter Israel Because of What They Planned to Do

Israel prohibited anti-Semitic Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on Thursday from entering the country, stating that the two congresswomen planned to harm Israel and intended to increase incitement against the country. They were also going to meet with organizations that support terrorism against Israel.

“Netanyahu issued a statement saying that no country in the world respects the US Congress more than Israel, but that Israeli law prohibits entry to those calling for a boycott of the country,” The Jerusalem Post reported. “He said that other countries as well — including the US — bar entry to those who are perceived to want to harm them.”

Omar and Tlaib support the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, the goal of which is to destroy Israel.

The Office of the Prime Minister of Israel revealed that Omar and Tlaib had also planned to meet with organizations that have expressed support for terrorism against the nation.

“However, the itinerary of the two Congresswomen reveals that the sole purpose of their visit is to harm Israel and increase incitement against it,” the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel tweeted. “In addition, the organization that is funding their trip is Miftah, which is an avid supporter of BDS, and among whose members are those who have expressed support for terrorism against Israel.”

Omar and Tlaib had described their trip as a “Delegation to Palestine.” There isn’t any Palestine. Interestingly, they did not ask to meet with one Israeli official.

Miftah, which is funding Omar and Tlaib’s trip, is very anti-Semitic. Miftah has reportedly praised suicide bombers and elevates terrorists to national heroes.

Omar and Tlaib also planned on meeting with additional extremist organizations, including the Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCI-P), which has ties to terrorism.

The Democrats and Republicans supported these two women’s entry into Israel. There is no coverage of the terror-tied group funding their trip.

This is a major scandal and our leaders and our media are silent. They don’t want people to know the truth if it doesn’t fit the narrative.