Omarosa’s Book Relies on Hearsay, Is Not Fact-Checked, and Many Aren’t Buying It

Omarosa Manigault Newman’s new book Unhinged isn’t published yet but the Guardian got an advanced copy and shared some of the more salacious gossip in it. She depicts the President as a racist who has used the ‘n’ word on multiple occasions on the set of The Apprentice. She herself never heard him say it, but insists he did use it.

That’s what she said in the book, but then she told NPR she heard the tape of him using the word. She appears to be a liar.

The former White House aide says she has three unnamed sources who say the rumor is true. It was originally spread by Trump hater Tom Arnold.

HE ALLEGEDLY CALLED GEORGE CONWAY A GOO-GOO

In the book she claims she personally heard the President use racial slurs against Kellyanne Conway’s husband who is half-Filipino. He allegedly called George Conway a “f*cking flip” and a “goo-goo,” according to The Guardian.

This is not new information but no one has come forward with the alleged evidence.

Omarosa claims she has tapes of conversations with the President but hasn’t made them available. A source verified to The Examiner Wednesday that they had heard covertly recorded audio that mainly contains “everyday conversations,” in which Trump’s voice makes an appearance.

What we know so far is Omarosa is sleazy for secretly taping her boss; she has written a vicious book of unverified gossip; and she has tapes of mostly everyday conversations.

The media is taking her seriously although they never did when she was saying positive things about the President and working in the White House.

GEORGE CONWAY RESPONDS

George Conway, a harsh critic of the President, said the allegations are “absurd”, “not credible”, and “ridiculous”. He’s not buying it. He came out strongly on the President’s side.

The allegation is not credible, and indeed is ridiculous, particularly in light of the timing of her departure from the White House—December 12, 2017. It’s absurd all around. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 10, 2018

No. There was one tweet, it didn’t criticize the travel ban, and it was clear at the time from my and others’ personal interactions with him that he didn’t hold it against me—not one bit. From what I saw and heard, any suggestion he would have used such slurs is preposterous. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 10, 2018

THE WHITE HOUSE BLASTED OMAROSA

The White House on Friday blasted the book, saying it is “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement called Manigault Newman a “disgruntled former White House employee” who is “trying to profit off of these false attacks.”

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations,” Sanders said.

The spokeswoman also accused the media of giving the former adviser a “platform” after “not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the president during her time in the administration.”

NEW: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders calls Omarosa Manigault-Newman a “disgruntled former White House employee,” whose forthcoming book is “riddled with lies and false accusations.” https://t.co/uZxzjpGSIY pic.twitter.com/wt7xWTgumw — ABC News (@ABC) August 10, 2018

MANY ARE REPELLED BY THE GOSSIP AND LACK OF FACT CHECKING

THE SECOND paragraph says the @OMAROSA claim is “based on hearsay” and unverified. Why is a hearsay and unverified claim repeated by the NYT without checking? Why does the headline not indicate it is hearsay/unverified? Why is a hearsay/unchecked claim the premise of the story? pic.twitter.com/B6pzr2ugdq — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) August 10, 2018

Grateful to see @jaketapper helping to getting the truth out about the lies @OMAROSA is selling.

Regardless of our differences, people on both sides of the political aisle should reject this opportunistic, dishonest, treacherous behavior.

She is a nasty, spiteful human being. https://t.co/R0ESOw5oZL — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 10, 2018

I feel like books used to go through more fact-checking. So many big books in the past year, that got big advances, have had major fact checking issues https://t.co/GP9IVQZp53 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 10, 2018

Even Trump hater Michael Steele says he’s not buying it. It’s just another day in the life of Trump with vicious gossip trying to tear him down.