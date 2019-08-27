Omar’s a homewrecker & her campaign paid for his travel during “consults”

She’s so religious and judgemental that she even wears the traditional hijab, but she stole another woman’s husband. That’s confusing.

He’s a cad too, of course.

As it happens, Omar, with all her faults, and there are many, we don’t even know what her real name is or if she married her brother, is also a homewrecker.

According to a report from the NY Post, A D.C. mom claims in divorce papers that her husband, a political consultant, dumped her for Ilhan Omar — if that’s her name.

Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett, 55, says her husband Tim Mynett, 38, made a “shocking declaration of love” for the Minnesota congresswoman before he separated from her.

He’s a left-wing guy and right up the socialist alley with Omar.

Beth Mynett told her husband that she still loved him and was “willing to fight for the marriage” even after his admission, according to the court papers.

But, he wasn’t interested.

Dr. Mynett wants custody of their son and was deeply concerned that he took the son to meet the little hussy and even took him into her house.

CAMPAIGN FINANCE LAW

Omar’s campaign has forked over tens of thousands of dollars to the company her paramour owns for ‘travel expenses” [a little over $20,000].

That sounds legit [kidding]. Did they share the room?

Federal Election Commission (FEC) records reveal the Omar campaign began making travel reimbursements to Tim Mynett’s company, E. Street Group, LLC, on April 1, about a week before Dr. Beth Jordan Mynett said her husband admitted to having an affair with the congresswoman.

Looks like she had her campaign pay for her love trysts. She has a habit of doing some shady things.

Beth Mynett said in her court filing that Tim Mynett’s “extensive travel” with Omar is likely unrelated to his work with E. Street Group.

Yes, we think so too.

The Daily Caller interviewed government ethics watchdog Tom Anderson of the conservative National Legal and Policy Center who said she might have touched the third rail of campaign finance violations.

“We believe Representative Ilhan Omar may have touched the third rail of campaign finance law: disbursing campaign funds for personal use,” Anderson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It’s a brazen act Representative Omar was caught doing before in Minnesota and all of the evidence we’ve seen tells us she’s probably doing it again.”

Could the FEC get in the way of her new true love and her job, such as it is? We’ll see.