Omar’s DISGRACE! The OMAR RESOLUTION

Jewish lawmakers, the Anti-Defamation League, and others have called for anti-Israel bigot Ilhan Omar to be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Instead, Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats issued a resolution to be brought to the floor this week.

It condemns disgraceful anti-Semitic comments like the ones Omar has made but fails to mention the person it is aimed at — Ilhan Omar. Republican representatives wanted Omar, the Nation of Islam, and Rashida Tlaib mentioned specifically but Dems deep-sixed it.

Even though she is not mentioned, it has brought disgrace upon her and her district. It’s OMAR’S RESOLUTION.

Omar has come under fire for her comments and recent tweets about the “dual loyalty” of congressional members on Israel, with her remarks on the Israel-Palestine conflict and on Israel itself drawing a backlash. Even Democrats finally spoke up.

Omar “continues to mischaracterize support for Israel,” Democratic New York Rep. Nita Lowey, chair of the House Appropriations Committee, tweeted over the weekend.

The text of the resolution doesn’t even mention ILHAN OMAR. It is very general and references some of what she said in a general way, but, basically, while not mentioned, we all know she has disgraced herself and Congress. She doesn’t know it, however, and continues to defend her comments, along with anti-Semitic activists and her loyal comrades in Congress.

Omar is still on the powerful committee and has other committee assignments. This anti-Semite will be allowed to exert influence on a committee involving Israel. She can bring anti-semitism into the halls of Congress and Democrats have allowed this to happen.

Basically, the resolution should be read as a warning.

ANTI-SEMITE BASHES PELOSI

Anti-Semite, anti-America Linda Sarsour called Nancy Pelosi out even for this small gesture.

“This is why we wanted Congresswoman Barbara Lee [a socialist] to be the Speaker of the House and ‘progressives’ were like ‘nah, Pelosi is a leader and omg you should see how she claps. What a clap!’” Sarsour wrote in a lengthy Facebook post.

“Nancy is a typical white feminist upholding the patriarchy doing the dirty work of powerful white men. God forbid the men are upset – no worries, Nancy to the rescue to stroke their egos,” she wrote.

OMAR’S RESOLUTION

NEW TEXT of resolution condemning anti-semitism in response to ⁦@IlhanMN⁩’s recent comments pic.twitter.com/OQ7P3lFADW — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) March 4, 2019