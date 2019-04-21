OMG! An AOC Mini-me! Very GOOD!

Wearing glasses and bright red lipstick, a little girl does a brilliant impersonation of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This is a lot better than the junk they put on late night comedy. She is very cute.

“Like, I’m Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, and like, I want to talk about like, climate change, because like, there’s no doubt cow farts are making the climate change,” the girl’s rant begins.

“Like, in July the climate was 96 degrees and in February the climate was 36 degrees. O.M.G. like, that’s a huge change in the climate in only four months,” the girl continues after counting the months on her fingers.

“Like, I also want to talk about socialism because socialism is so amazing! Like, socialism is actually short for social media. Did you know that? Like, I use social media so I’m a socialist — and like three of the most successful countries in the world are socialist too. Venezuela, Facebook, and Twitter are all very successful socialist countries.”

She also said she has a lot of friends who “moved to America from Facebook.”

OMG 😯 An AOC mini-me! She nails it! #Priceless pic.twitter.com/CAfV8Da5d3 — Todd With Trump (@THeinrich22) April 20, 2019