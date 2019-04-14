This is alarming! Ilhan Omar’s followers are gaslighting her critics & the President

If you vote for Democrats, this is what you have to look forward to, gaslighting, hate, anti-white racism, anti-Christian hate, and lies. Don’t doubt it. Look at what they now stand for and look at what the Democrat candidates are promoting. While you are at it, consider the insane responses below coming from Ilhan Omar’s followers. Speaker Pelosi fully supports Omar, but more on that at the end.

THIS IS WHO THE DEMOCRATS ARE NOW

Jack Dorsey is allowing #IStandWithIlhanOmar to trend. There aren’t too many conservative tweets. The thread is filled with comments by angry Progressives.

The thread and the comments are in response to the President’s clip that he posted after OMAR dishonored 9/11.

Ilhan Omar recently presented the 9/11 attacks as humdrum and acted as if the real issue was a backlash on Muslims. There was almost none, but the radical Islamists like Omar want us to believe Americans reacted viciously and in a retaliatory manner. They — RADICAL Islamists — play the victims. It works for them.

Omar is not smart or clever, but she is devious and committed to a very far left ideology. Her compatriots will always defend her. They want to be in power and they stick together.

The President tweeted appropriately in response to her callousness:

WE WILL NEVER FORGET!

There is nothing wrong with what he said. It’s not racist. She is racist. He didn’t say anything hateful. She has though.

Her followers decided to gaslight anyone who thinks Omar was wrong. Democrat Progressives are crazy makers. They turn their faults on their opponents and make the opposition think they are the crazy ones.

Look at some of the responses, out of thousands just like them:

The first tweet from George Takei is irrational. This is nothing like the internment, of course, which was done by their beloved Democrat President FDR.

When I was a child, it was Japanese Americans who were villified as the enemy after Pearl Harbor. No one stood up for us, and 120,000 of us were sent to internment camps. I swore that I’d dedicate my life to ensure this never happens again in America. #IStandWithIlhanOmar — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 13, 2019

This next tweet is not true.

this is racist. this invites hate. this is fearmongering. #IStandWithIlhanOmar and I stand with muslim women. https://t.co/5Zk3CKCEkq — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) April 13, 2019

Disagreeing with Omar is not Islamophobia, but Maurice here wants you to think it is.

Standing with @IlhanMN in this moment is not a mark of courage. Doing so is a natural extension of one’s basic decency. Not standing with her, however, is an example of true cowardice and complicity with islamophobia, sexism, and racism. #IStandWithIlhanOmar — Maurice Moe Mitchell (@ciphersankofa) April 13, 2019

Again, none of this has anything to do with race.

Any leader that is less than fierce in denouncing the Islamophobia and anti-Blackness thrown at Rep. Ilhan Omar must be held accountable. Trump, Republicans, and many Dem. leaders have contributed to the danger that she is facing. We can’t ignore that. #IStandWithIlhanOmar — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) April 13, 2019

The President is doing no such thing. It should be noted that Barbara Lee is extremely far left and a big fan of the Castros.

The sitting president of the United States is inciting hate against @IlhanMN, a Muslim congresswoman. It is beneath the dignity of his office and should be condemned. #IStandWithIlhanOmar — Barbara Lee (@BLeeForCongress) April 13, 2019

There is nothing moderate about Omar or the Progressives, but Wajahat wants you to think otherwise.

Prove you’re a moderate. Prove you’re loyal. Prove you’re America first. Prove you hate terrorism. Prove your community has condemned terrorism. Prove you’re not a terrorist. Heard it since 9-11. No matter what, it’s never enough. It’ll never be enough.#IStandWithIlhanOmar — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 13, 2019

Good grief on this next one.

Trump should be impeached on this alone. He sent a threat out against a Constitutional officer of the United States of America where he is suppose to be its leader. I will never recognize him as such. He’s has defiled the office forever.#IStandWithIlhanOmar — Letitia (@laringo) April 13, 2019

This next tweet is bizarre and hyperbolic.

This tweet is endangering a life. Twitter doesn’t care. #IStandWithIlhanOmar https://t.co/bP5qiIwiBm — Jillian Hurley (@BeautyBind) April 13, 2019

SPEAKER PELOSI BACKS OMAR

These Omar minions are nuts or stupid or both. There is nothing wrong with the President’s tweet. They’re the crazy ones. This is our future under Progressive Democratic rule. It’s coming if they have anything to say about it. They are Orwellian.

Speaker Pelosi did stick up for 9/11, but she did it by insulting the President. She tweeted: The memory of 9/11 is sacred ground, and any discussion of it must be done with reverence. The President shouldn’t use the painful images of 9/11 for a political attack.

It’s not a political attack. He was sticking up for the 9/11 victims. Pelosi should censure Omar.

You see what she did. She turned it on the President. Don’t forget, she also put Omar, AOC, Maxine Waters, Rashida Tlaib, Pramila Jayapal, Ayanna Pressley on important committees. She is one with them and it’s what she wants. It was Pelosi who said she wanted to win at all costs. Pelosi is a very far left woman.

Don’t listen to any words of moderation she might say, look at what she does. If she keeps defending these radical women, it should make it easier for the right in 2020.