On YouTube, truth is hate speech! Candace Owens video removed!

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Big Tech doesn’t believe in science. They think there are more than two genders, and if you disagree, you will be vanquished. Like a chapter out of 1984, they have erased a show in which Candace Owens’ dared say men are not women, and women are not men.

Truth is the new hate speech. It’s an Orwellian nightmare.

This was a year-old video. in which they were discussing gender identity and pronouns.

“What the left wants to do is break down structure, and what it creates is mass confusion. And I genuinely believe that mass confusion, and when you have a society that does not have structure, that leads directly to depression,” Owens said.

Owens said she doesn’t “play that game” of using preferred pronouns for people.

“What I always say to people is ‘if you have a mental disorder, that’s fine. I don’t need to come up to you and tell you that you have a mental disorder, that would be rude.’ But when you have a mental disorder and you’re now requiring that I have a mental disorder to meet your mental disorder, that doesn’t work for me,” she added.

YouTube’s statement: “We rigorously enforce this policy, which prohibits claims that LGBTQ+ individuals are mentally diseased based on their sexual orientation or gender identity,” a spokesperson said of the decision to remove the video.

YouTube is irredeemably mentally diseased. Their censors are mentally diseased.

 

