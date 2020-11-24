On YouTube, truth is hate speech! Candace Owens video removed!

Big Tech doesn’t believe in science. They think there are more than two genders, and if you disagree, you will be vanquished. Like a chapter out of 1984, they have erased a show in which Candace Owens’ dared say men are not women, and women are not men.

Truth is the new hate speech. It’s an Orwellian nightmare.

YouTube removed an entire episode of the Candace Owens show because we said that men are not women, and women are not men. I honestly cannot even believe how absolutely batshit woke you have to be to believe basic truth to be “hate speech”. @YouTube, you are outrageous. https://t.co/DUfmrwVaii — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 20, 2020

This was a year-old video. in which they were discussing gender identity and pronouns.

“What the left wants to do is break down structure, and what it creates is mass confusion. And I genuinely believe that mass confusion, and when you have a society that does not have structure, that leads directly to depression,” Owens said.

Owens said she doesn’t “play that game” of using preferred pronouns for people.

“What I always say to people is ‘if you have a mental disorder, that’s fine. I don’t need to come up to you and tell you that you have a mental disorder, that would be rude.’ But when you have a mental disorder and you’re now requiring that I have a mental disorder to meet your mental disorder, that doesn’t work for me,” she added.

YouTube’s statement: “We rigorously enforce this policy, which prohibits claims that LGBTQ+ individuals are mentally diseased based on their sexual orientation or gender identity,” a spokesperson said of the decision to remove the video.

YouTube is irredeemably mentally diseased. Their censors are mentally diseased.