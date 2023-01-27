Once Again, Project Veritas Exposes the Evil Intentions of Pfizer

By Mark Schwendau

[NEW YORK – Jan. 25, 2023] Project Veritas released an explosive new video exposing a Pfizer executive, Jordon Trishton Walker, who claims that his company [Pfizer] is exploring a way to “mutate” COVID via “Directed Evolution” to preempt the development of future vaccines.

“Pfizer Exposed For Exploring ‘Mutating’ COVID-19 Virus For New Vaccines Via ‘Directed Evolution’” – Project Veritas



Project Veritas, an alternative online news source famous for conducting undercover hidden camera interviews, has once again exposed the evil intentions of the Pfizer pharmaceutical company by way of a hidden camera interview of one of its executives. Interestingly, that executive later went berserk when he figured out how he had been had by Project Veritas and went on the attack physically to the point that New York Police had to be summoned.

Some of the revelations from this Pfizer executive included:

The company looking at the possibility of generating a “Mutated” COVID via “Directed Evolution” for the company to continue profiting off of COVID vaccines. At one point, he was heard to say, “COVID is going to be a cash cow for us”, as well as, “That is not what we say to the public,” and “People won’t like that, don’t Tell Anyone.”

Jordon Trishton Walker, who is (or was) Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations – mRNA Scientific Planner, is caught on video admitting, “One of the things we’re exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create — preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of, like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses.”

Walker goes on to say to the PV journalist, “Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them.”

Walker further states, “You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus [COVID] that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere. Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bullsh*t.”

Walker said, “From what I’ve heard is they [Pfizer scientists] are optimizing it [COVID mutation process], but they’re going slow because everyone is very cautious — obviously, they don’t want to accelerate it too much. I think they are also just trying to do it as an exploratory thing because you obviously don’t want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations.”

Walker stated that Directed Evolution is different from the Gain-of-Function, which is defined as “a mutation that confers new or enhanced activity on a protein.” In other words, it means that a virus such as COVID can become more potent depending on the scientific experiment performed on it to cause a mutation or Directed Evolution.

The Pfizer executive told a Veritas journalist about his company’s plan for COVID vaccines, while acknowledging people would not like this information if it was made public.

“One of the things we [Pfizer] are exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create — preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses,” said Walker.

“From what I’ve heard is they [Pfizer scientists] are optimizing it [COVID mutation process], but they’re going slow because everyone is very cautious — obviously, they don’t want to accelerate it too much. I think they are also just trying to do it as an exploratory thing because you obviously don’t want to advertise that you are figuring out future mutations,” said Walker.

“Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them,” he said.

Walker suggested parallels between this current Pfizer purgative and what may have happened at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. COVID is currently running rampant again in China.

“You have to be very controlled to make sure that this virus [COVID] that you mutate doesn’t create something that just goes everywhere. Which, I suspect, is the way that the virus started in Wuhan, to be honest. It makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere. It’s bullsh*t,” said Walker.

“You’re not supposed to do Gain-of-Function research with viruses. Regularly not. We can do these selected structure mutations to make them more potent. There is research ongoing about that. I don’t know how that is going to work. There better not be any more outbreaks because Jesus Christ,” he said.

Walker also told the Veritas journalist that COVID has been instrumental in Pfizer’s recent business success in record profits:

Walker said, “Part of what they [Pfizer scientists] want to do is, to some extent, to try to figure out, you know, how there are all these new strains and variants that just pop up. So, it’s like trying to catch them before they pop up, and we can develop a vaccine prophylactically, like, for new variants. So, that’s why they like, do it controlled in a lab, where they say this is a new epitope, and so if it comes out later on in public, we already have a vaccine working.”

Veritas Journalist asked, “Oh my God. That’s perfect. Isn’t that the best business model, though? Just control nature before nature even happens itself, right?”

Walker answered, “Yeah, if it works.”

Veritas Journalist asked, “What do you mean if it works?”

Walker responded, “Because some of the time there are mutations that pop up that we are not prepared for. Like with Delta and Omicron. And things like that. Who knows? Either way, it’s going to be a cash cow. COVID is going to be a cash cow for us [Pfizer] for a while going forward, like obviously.”

Veritas Journalist responded, “Well, I think the whole research of the viruses and mutating it, like, would be the ultimate cash cow.”

Walker said, “Yeah, it’d be perfect.”

Walker went on to explain how Big Pharma and government officials, such as at the Food & Drug Administration [FDA], have mutual interests and how these are not in the best interest of the American people:

Walker admits after this admission, “[Big Pharma] is a revolving door for all government officials.”

Veritas Journalist responds, “Wow!”

Walker continues, “In any industry though, so in the pharma industry, all the people who review our drugs — eventually most of them will come work for pharma companies. And in the military, defense government officials eventually work for defense companies afterwards.”

Veritas Journalist asks, “How do you feel about that revolving door?”

Walker answers, “It’s pretty good for the industry, to be honest. It’s bad for everybody else in America.”

Veritas Journalist asks, “Why is it bad for everybody else?”

Walker answers, “Because when the regulators reviewing our drugs know that once they stop regulating, they are going to work for the company, they are not going to be as hard towards the company that’s going to give them a job.”

After the initial video was recorded Project Veritas director James O’Keefe went into the restaurant to talk to Walker, and Walker absolutely lost it! He made an excuse that he was a gay man, and he thought he was on a date and was simply trying to impress the man (PV journalist) he thought he was on a dinner date with.



Walker also tried to make a claim he was lying on the first video trying to impress the man he thought was his date when he said he was a scientist for Pfizer but was actually just an independent contractor to Pfizer.

According to O’Keefe thereafter, “We’ve obtained internal Pfizer docs verifying Jordan Walker as Pfizer Director, Research & Development Strategic Operations. Graduated Yale 2013, Doctor Med at U of Texas Southwestern medical school. His supervisor reports to Mikael Dolsten who reports to Albert Bourla, CEO.”

About Project Veritas from their website:

James O’Keefe established Project Veritas in 2010 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue his undercover reporting work. Today, Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society and to engage in litigation to protect, defend and expand human and civil rights secured by law, specifically First Amendment rights including promoting the free exchange of ideas in a digital world; combat and defeat censorship of any ideology; promote truthful reporting; and defend freedom of speech and association issues including the right to anonymity. O’Keefe serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board so that he can continue to lead and teach his fellow journalists, as well as protect and nurture the Project Veritas culture.

Project Veritas is a registered 501(c)3 organization. Project Veritas does not advocate specific resolutions to the issues raised through its investigations.

CONCLUSION:

This story should have the net effect of a Congressional investigation and ban of Pfizer from doing COVID vaccine business in the United States until the allegations of this video are investigated.

The CDC should be funded by the American taxpayers again (like it once was) rather than money from Big Pharma which creates a clear conflict of interest and compromises the integrity of the CDC.

A new law should be passed to prohibit people from transitioning from government positions to private sector positions immediately after that could be viewed as an actual reward for their acquiescence to private sector contractors while holding their federal government positions.

Dr. Robert W. Malone, who is currently the Director of The Unity Project, gives concluding comments on the first video that should be required viewing of every American today. Dr. Malone is the inventor and founding father of mRNA gene modification experimentation and was one of the first to come out saying Big Pharma was abusing the science he founded.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found online. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related