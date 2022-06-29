One Bust of Fentanyl, Enough to Kill 12 Million People, Dealers Released

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

A traffic stop led to a major drug bust Friday night in Tulare County … The Tulare County High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Unit was called out and they found 150,000 fentanyl pills in the vehicle. Investigators say the street value is $750,000, ABC News reports.

Law enforcement said 25-year-old Jose Zendejas and 19-year-old Benito Madrigal were arrested, charged, and instantly released.

There was enough fentanyl to kill the people in a large city.

After 53 people coming here illegally died in a van in San Antonio, the human smuggling continues non-stop. However, Biden said he would move to stop the smuggling but to do that, he’d have to shut down the open border policies and he won’t. All the administration says is the borders aren’t open.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments