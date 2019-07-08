One Candidate Will Leave the Race, Another Will Jump In

Far-left Democrat Tom Steyer is planning to jump into the 2020 presidential race, according to Politico. He is exactly what the Democrat Party doesn’t need. He is very extreme

Steyer is famous for supporting extremist policies on climate change and demanding the impeachment of Donald Trump regularly. He financed a $10 million impeachment ad campaign.

Steyer disagreed with Speaker Pelosi’s position on keeping impeachment off the table and when a Rolling Stone reporter asked him about it, he said, “I remember 2006. What happened is that George W. Bush, he put us in two disastrous wars and we were headed toward the biggest financial disaster since the Great Depression. So if the answer is that we need those three things to happen for a course correction, I’d prefer to move a little quicker. How about that? But I take your point. Maybe we can have, like, a nuclear war and then we get a real course correction.”

During the interview, he repeatedly escalated until he said it might be better to have a nuclear war than to have Donald Trump re-elected.

He tried to walk it back but that didn’t go over well. Steyer has Trump Impeachment Syndrome.

Steyer held a private conference call last week to announce to people who work for Need to Impeach, NextGen America and Steyer’s Sacramento office that he was planning to run, according to one of the people who attended the meeting.

ERIC SWALWELL JUMPS OUT

That won’t be an add-on since 0- candidate Eric Swalwell will likely drop out officially this afternoon, the LA Times reported.

Instead, he will seek a fifth term in the House [he represents San Francisco, the city with a poop map].

Swalwell’s plans were confirmed by a Capitol Hill source with knowledge of his intentions.

Swalwell, 38, of Dublin, Calif., had sought to cast himself as the candidate of a younger generation but was eclipsed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas.

They are also very extreme — all of them. That’s why we said the Democrat Party doesn’t need Steyer.

After scrapping a visit to New Hampshire — the first primary state — Swalwell scheduled a news conference Monday afternoon in his East Bay congressional district, where he was expected to announce his decision. Officials with his campaign declined to discuss the matter before the news conference.

It’s hard to believe his plan to scrap the second amendment and nuke Americans who didn’t go along wouldn’t be wildly popular.