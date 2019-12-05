One of Nadler’s Constitutional Scholars Lied Under Oath

The impeachment hearings on Wednesday before chair Jerrold Nadler’s House Judiciary Committee were a circus. Nadler invited three rabid Trump-hating law professors who only came to insist the President had to be impeached for a phone call.

One of the ‘scholars,’ Harvard professor Noah Feldman, claimed he was an impeachment skeptic until the Ukraine call between President Trump and President Zelensky but he’s a liar. That statement was untrue.

ALL HE WANTED TO DO FROM 2017 – ON WAS IMPEACH THE PRESIDENT

Feldman wrote, in the past and on different occasions, that the President could be impeached for: calling the MSM fake news; for a Mar-A-Lago ad that showed up on a government website; for pardoning Sheriff Arpaio; for criticizing President Obama in a tweet for wiretapping him; and over the debunked BuzzFeed story about Trump directing Michael Cohen to lie under oath.

He was actually trying to get the President impeached within two months of the President’s inauguration.

Meet Noah Feldman, House Democrats first partisan witness. Look at the date of this tweet. He has been trying to get @realDonaldTrump impeached since 46 days into his presidency. His reason? Trump criticized President Obama. This is a sham impeachment with sham witnesses. https://t.co/F9sMjQFBn5 — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) December 4, 2019

But there he was yesterday claiming he was an impeachment skeptic until the Ukraine call in July 2019.

Feldman was well aware that impeachment was a Democratic effort to overturn the 2016 election.

In one article he authored, he said House Democrats see impeachment as a method by which Donald Trump’s chances of winning in 2020 could be weakened.

“Since the 2018 midterm election, House Democrats have made it painfully clear that discussing impeachment is primarily or even exclusively a tool to weaken Trump’s chances in 2020. You almost never hear a Democrat say, “We have a moral duty to impeach even if it will cost us the election in 2020.” Rather, the idea of impeachment and the idea of electoral advantage have become inextricably entwined,” he wrote.

Yet, he is cooperating with it.

Feldman, as with Professors Karlan and Gerhardt who also appeared, was not a fact witness, just someone offering his opinion in a nasty and condescending manner.

“Until this call on July 25th I was an ‘impeachment skeptic.’ The call changed my mind sir, and for good reason.” — Prof. Noah Feldman to Rep. Matt Gaetz #ImpeachmentPBS pic.twitter.com/AL4LBQ63wE — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) December 4, 2019