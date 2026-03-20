One of the COVID Slave Masters Is Running for Governor

Remember how insanely authoritarian and mindless health officials were during COVID? Shouldn’t they be banned from everything, especially public office? How can you put authoritarians who didn’t follow the science in charge of public policy?

Amy Acton, who is running for governor of Ohio, was awful. There is no other word for her. She obnoxiously pushed lockdowns and masks when the science didn’t support them. In her arrogance, she demeaned anyone with a voice that didn’t agree with hers.

Several outlets dug up her COVID tweets.

Those who correctly assessed that masks did not work were labeled “grandma killers.” People who pushed for the return of sports were considered “irresponsible” and “selfish.” Those who complained about their freedoms and liberties being infringed upon were dismissively referred to as “free-dumb lovers.”

In a sane world, those who engaged in such embarrassing, humiliating, discrediting anti-science behavior and prolific disregard for reality would have no possibility of somehow being promoted. But if you need more proof that we do not live in a sane world, look no further than Dr. Amy Acton, the former top public health official in Ohio and current Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate in the state. Because she perfectly exemplifies the disastrous failure of our politicians and “experts” in the COVID era.

OutKick exclusively obtained a series of social media posts that appear to be made by Dr. Acton’s Twitter account in May 2020, engaging primarily with fans of the Cleveland Browns.

These posts, which have since been deleted, highlight Acton’s comical level of commitment to pointless COVID restrictions.

In one example, she responded to a Browns fan posting a Kermit meme about their hopes for the team to make the playoffs by saying, “Please social distance.” In another, a Browns fan posted about Baker Mayfield as the team’s quarterback, only for Acton to respond with “Please follow CDC guidelines.” That fan then responded with a photo, to which she added, “We should be discussing ways to prevent covid.”

Another post was simply a photo of the Browns punter lifting a log, to which she added, again, “Please social distance.”

In a continuation of another thread, she responded to a meme by saying, “Grow up #StayAtHome.” One fan posted about their hopes for the team to make the Super Bowl, and Acton incredibly added, “No. Too many people.” Amazing. For some reason, she also interjected herself into a conversation by saying, “We need masks and ppe, not jerseys.”

She told people to “please stop” after the person joked. In other words, she told one person to basically shut up when he said the only fun part of quarantine is reading Browns’ tweets.

In another, she said, “We are in a pandemic.”

She was relentless in harassing the Browns’ players and fans, inserting herself into their conversations and targeting individual people. Signaling them out was another way to lock them down and embarrass them.

Let’s not forget how they ostracized us for objecting. The research now shows the serious damage resulting from the dictatorial mandates.

No one should want this woman in office. Her comments were bizarre.